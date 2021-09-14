CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruby Soho Comments On Her Debut At AEW All Out, Embracing Her Freedom, More

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a recent appearance on “Busted Open Radio”, Ruby Soho commented on her AEW debut at All Out, trying to show a new version of herself, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On her AEW debut at All Out: “I don’t know if I...

wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: New WWE Champion Crowned On Monday Night Raw

They went big. Money in the Bank is one of the biggest game changers in wrestling as you can see someone go from absolutely nothing to the champion in one match. It has been used regularly for over fifteen years now and still packs quite the punch. You don’t see it used often but it works well when it does. That is the case again as we have a new champion.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Says The Undertaker Ordered Wrestlers To Bully Him

During a recent episode of the ‘That 90s Wrestling Podcast‘, former WWE wrestler René Duprée commented on The Undertaker ordering other wrestlers to bully him. During the interview, Dupree had this to say about the bullying and hazing he faced as a result of The Undertaker’s instructions:. “They took my...
WWE
Bleacher Report

Former WCW Star Daffney Dies At Age 46

Warning: This article contains descriptions of suicidal thoughts. SHIMMER Wrestling announced Thursday that the family of former WCW and TNA wrestler Shannon Spruill, who wrestled as Daffney Unger, informed the promotion that she had died at the age of 46. Daffney left wrestling fans and fellow wrestlers concerned for her...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Makes Major Change To Raw Due To AEW’s Ratings

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was originally set to feature a Raw Tag Team Championship match, but it looks like the match has been pulled from the show. RK-Bro were set to defend the Raw Tag Team Titles against Bobby Lashley and MVP, but WWE has since announced that Randy Orton will be challenging Lashley for the WWE Championship instead.
WWE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Daniel Bryan
Person
Tony Khan
ringsidenews.com

Naomi Fined By WWE

Naomi showed up on SmackDown and she hasn’t received a match yet. In her attempt to change her booking, Naomi also landed in some hot water with Sonya Deville. Now the former two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion has a fine to deal with. Naomi got in Sonya Deville’s face this week...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Raquel Gonzalez Delivers Cheesy Pickup Lines To Her Boyfriend Braun Strowman, More

You can check out a new TikTok video from current NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez below. In this video, she delivers some corny pickup lines to her boyfriend Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman in WWE):. You can check out the latest edition of “Canvas to Canvas” below. This episode features artist...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Ricky Starks Permanently Replaces Mark Henry As A Commentator On AEW Rampage

During an appearance today on the WrestleTalk podcast, AEW star and the current FTW Champion Ricky Starks revealed he has joined the AEW Rampage commentary team permanently. Starks will be replacing Mark Henry as a part of the four-man commentary team. Speaking on his new position Starks said this:. “I...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: 1500 Fans Left The Arena During Segment On WWE RAW

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that there were a lot of fans who left the arena at Monday’s WWE RAW during a segment with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. The segment was done to further hype their match this Sunday at Extreme Rules pay-per-view. “This one really backfired,”...
WWE
#Aew All Out#Combat
wrestlinginc.com

Ruby Soho’s Opponent For AEW Dynamite Debut Announced

Ruby Soho will make her AEW Dynamite in-ring debut this Wednesday from the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. As noted, Soho made her AEW debut at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view and became the new #1 contender to AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker by winning the Casino Battle Royale.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt and More

The indictment against WWE over the use of its talent is about to grow louder. The wrestling rumor mill is ablaze this week with speculation that two former world champions, Kevin Owens and Bray Wyatt, could be joining Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling. The...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Dynamite Results: Minoru Suzuki Vs. Jon Moxley, Ruby Soho In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET from the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes...
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Roman Reigns Says He Now Runs RAW, Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H’s Photoshoot, More

WWE took to Twitter today, announcing that Damian Priest and Sheamus will be appearing on tomorrow’s episode of “The Bump”:. Following last night’s episode of WWE RAW, Roman Reigns took to Twitter to announce that he now runs both RAW and SmackDown. He said,. “My shows. My main events. My...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Britt Baker and Ruby Soho set for face off on AEW Rampage

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Ahead of their AEW Women’s World Championship match next week on the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite from Arthur Ashe Stadium, Britt Baker and Ruby Soho will go face to face on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Britt...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Rancid Reached Out To Ruby Soho About Using Their Song As Her Entrance Music

Ruby Soho arrived in AEW during the Women’s Casino Battle Royale at All Out. She won that match and secured a #1 contender spot which is very exciting. Ringside News exclusively reported that Soho would debut during that match, and the pro wrestling world loved seeing it happen. During Wrestling...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Becky Lynch Talks The Four Horsewomen Becoming A Stable On WWE TV

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch discussed having the WWE Four Horsewomen as a stable on TV during an interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy. She said,. “As a stable? Gosh, I don’t know. We all love beating the hell out of each other. There’s so much history between all of us that I don’t know. One thing that I do consider is that the enemy of my enemy is my friend. So now we’re seeing a lot of girls coming up and disrupting the order and I don’t know that we [The Four Horsewomen] like that. So I’d rather Charlotte on top… No, I can’t say that! Maybe I prefer Sasha and Bayley on top than one of these newcomers or Rhea Ripley and whatever, you know? Maybe, I’m just saying if that was ever going to be an idea, maybe that’s the way to go.”
WWE
Bleacher Report

Ruby Soho Adds Star Power, But AEW's Women Division Isn't Magically Fixed

The debut of Ruby Soho Sunday at All Out sparked excitement for fans, both for the debut of a talented performer and for All Elite Wrestling's women's division. Friends and fellow wrestlers expressed their excitement for Soho across social media, and the fans inside the NOW Arena in suburban Chicago erupted as she made her way to the ring, eventually winning the Casino Battle Royale and earning a future shot at the AEW Women's Championship.
WWE

