Sports

Does anyone think USuCk can score

 6 days ago

But UGA’s margin of victory will be significantly higher***. The Lamecocks will score more, but that's just because they will get the ball so many times after Georgia scores. "If a pig had a better personality, he would cease to be a filthy animal."

FOOTBALL
Anyone can win it this year!!

Bama and Oklahoma ain't played nobody "2018 all over" SEC darlings Texas ATM barely escaped a Colorado team that will probably finish 3rd in the Pac 12 South. Clemson and Ohio State already took one on the chin and it's not even October. For better or worse Clemson and Oklahoma...
CLEMSON, SC
State
Georgia State
Winning isn’t a score. It’s a way of thinking

Vikings fans know life is not simply defined by winning and losing. It’s bigger than football. It’s about life folks. I’ll never forget when it finally hit may that, “we learn more from our failure than success”. Vikings fans should be the wisest in the lands! But again. We learn more when we struggle to overcome. We do. Which isn’t what we want to hear. But it’s true.
NFL
Anyone who thinks we can’t compete for another ACC title

Is not thinking clearly. Yes the offense looks terrible. But the D is magical this year. That is enough to carry us to an Atlantic title. Who else in the ACC looks like they can score at will on our D?. We most certainly won’t be sitting the starters in...
CLEMSON, SC
YO CJ, I'ma let you coach, i'ma retire your number

But Etienne was the greatest Clemson RB of all time!. coloring my opinion of him. 2010 or so (might have been 11, not positive), CJ was back in Clemson for a game. We'd heard he would be there, and 6 year old little Obed was a huge Spiller fan. He'd already gotten the CJ Bills jersey for his birthday so he put it on and we took a picture of CJ and a sharpie to the game.
NFL
All you armchair coaches in here need to

Keep going about your business and using this board for what it was intended for like you currently are doing. Don't let the pearl clutchers prevent you from voicing your opinions, even if your opinion is different or falls out of line with worshipping the coaches or the offense. in...
SPORTS
Tiger Brothers Podcast Episode 4 Hope Tony Elliott listens

Episode 4 is out where we gripe a whole alot about what the heck is going on with the offense. Clemson. May I suggest you not describe your latest podcast as "we gripe a whole lot"? Probably not the best advertising promo for your plug here...
CLEMSON, SC
Sports
After calming down and actually thinking through things

I think it’s unfair to be busting on any of the players. We lost the best running back in our history, a number one draft pick at quarterback, our two most productive receivers from last year in Powell and rogers, And we have a reshuffled OLine. Like most of you, after watching DJ in the Notre Dame game, I was expecting plug-and-play, but I now realize that is unrealistic. We are going to have to be patient this year, perhaps this is a rebuilding year only. Time will tell, and quite frankly, if we have one down year, it’s not the end of the world. In 2010 I would’ve given anything for just a conference championship, and now we have two Nattys. Who would’ve ever imagined that? Only Dabo lol! We owe Dabo and his staff patience for having to rebuild the offense this year. I feel like if we get by NC State Saturday, we will be fine! I feel confident they’ll clean up the turnovers, and start getting the best out of a very talented group on offense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ALABAMA STATE
I know that I will get called a coot but..

Re: I know that I will get called a coot but.. No they didn’t break us. You have to take what the defense gives you. It may be 20 play drives this year. We could put two tail backs in at the same time and give the defense something to think about. Also, we could send one or both out for passes. The defenses know how to prepare for the few plays we run. We either beat them or they beat us on every play. Mistakes or mosques stop most drives. Eliminate the negative yardage plays and we score more points, but longer drives. Maybe running to the outside on first down may help or letting the back pick his hole might work. Saying one guy is the man doesn’t help us either in my opinion. Every team changes qbs sometime.
FOOTBALL
Why does the transfer portal work in only one direction at

Clemson? I thought Danny Pearman was on salary doing transfer portal scouting/evaluation??. Re: Why does the transfer portal work in only one direction at. Re: Why does the transfer portal work in only one direction at. Yeah, because we should have ditched TL16 a got our self a portal guy....
CLEMSON, SC
so you would think this class would be larger with all

The transfers this past year. Jones Mellusi Lyn J Kendrick and I believe a DT? yet here we sit at 12 commits and 70 offers deep into september...this class should be 20-25 but im sure it will be 16-17 at most and another swinney boy (i believe the youngest is a senior) will get a scholarship or one of their walk on HS friends.
COLLEGE SPORTS

