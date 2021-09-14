Does anyone think USuCk can score

I think it’s unfair to be busting on any of the players. We lost the best running back in our history, a number one draft pick at quarterback, our two most productive receivers from last year in Powell and rogers, And we have a reshuffled OLine. Like most of you, after watching DJ in the Notre Dame game, I was expecting plug-and-play, but I now realize that is unrealistic. We are going to have to be patient this year, perhaps this is a rebuilding year only. Time will tell, and quite frankly, if we have one down year, it’s not the end of the world. In 2010 I would’ve given anything for just a conference championship, and now we have two Nattys. Who would’ve ever imagined that? Only Dabo lol! We owe Dabo and his staff patience for having to rebuild the offense this year. I feel like if we get by NC State Saturday, we will be fine! I feel confident they’ll clean up the turnovers, and start getting the best out of a very talented group on offense.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO