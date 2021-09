With a name like Deathloop, you’d expect both dying and looping pay a big part in the game. You’d be right. But what exactly happens when you die in Deathloop?. When you die in Deathloop, no matter what time of day it is, you’ll wake up in the morning, of the same day. You see, the island of Blackreef is stuck in a time loop. The same day plays over and over again. Your character, Colt, is determined to break the loop – but it’s not an easy task. And he’s going to die, a lot, while he tries to do it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO