Hokies Look to Replace James Mitchell’s Production, While WVU Provides First Road Test

By David Cunningham
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Tech tight end James Mitchell will miss the remainder of the 2021 season with a knee injury that requires surgery, as announced on Monday. A team captain and a leadership council member, Mitchell had an important impact for the Hokies on and off the field. The Preseason All-ACC selection had a unique skillset with his 6-3, 255-pound frame and contributed to Tech’s offense in both the running and passing game.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

#American Football#Wvu#Preseason#Tech Sideline Podcast#Cornelsen#Morgantown#A M#Lsu
