MLB

It doesn’t feel like the Red Sox will make the playoffs — but it’s been an unpredictable season

By Chad Finn
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo it turns out that some of my preseason predictions about the Red Sox were about as accurate as, oh, a bone-chip-shifting Butch Hobson throw in August 1978. Much to my surprise, Garrett Richards is not the second coming of 1995 Erik Hanson, a 15-game winner in his one season with the Sox. Turns out Richards would have been no better than the third starter in a pitching rotation otherwise made up of members from the band Hanson. He’s been aces in relief, though.

