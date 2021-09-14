It doesn’t feel like the Red Sox will make the playoffs — but it’s been an unpredictable season

They look great waving to teammates in the dugout after reaching base. They take care of each other with the laundry cart ride after every home run. Now if they could only back up one another when the baseball rattles away from their center fielder. If they could only hit the cutoff man when showing off their cannon from right field. If they could only move the runners over with a routine sac bunt. If they could only handle the baseball like big leaguers. If they could only maintain a full roster of healthy players.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO