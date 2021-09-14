Feeling COVID crunch, ERs urge people with minor issues to go elsewhere
As emergency rooms deal with rising COVID-19 cases, healthcare officials urge people with minor injuries or illnesses to go elsewhere. “The ER is normally the best place to go when you have a life- or limb-threatening condition,” explained Dr. Curtis Copeland, the Baylor Scott & White Health Division director of Primary Care for the Hill Country Region. “The problem is we’re seeing a lot of people using the ER when it would be better to go to urgent care or primary care.”www.dailytrib.com
