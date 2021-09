After significant delays, the next generation of Linear Tape Open (LTO) magnetic tape has now landed, with marked improvements across both capacity and performance. The LTO Program, which oversees the technology, has announced that both Fujifilm and Sony have successfully manufactured tape that complies with the LTO Ultrium 9 format. This means LTO-9 products from these firms - as well as official LTO providers HPE, IBM and Quantum - can now be taken to market.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO