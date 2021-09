Calling all present and past members of 4-H. The Museum is unveiling their exhibit on the 4-H program in Dubois County on Thursday, September 16, at their Third Thursday Free Admission Night. The museum will be open from 5:30-8:00 p.m. that night. Come in and meet Lauren Finneman from Purdue Extension. She will also have a display and activities on 4-H. The museum is excited about showing off our collection of everything 4-H.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO