According to sources cited by Mike Coppinger, the undisputed 168lb title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant will officially headline a Showtime PPV event set for November 6th in Las Vegas. Anyway, we obviously already knew that Canelo and Plant agreed to terms for the fight, but now we know exactly where the fight will air — and if you had any hopes of skirting a paywall you can forget that immediately. No word on the specific price point at this time, but considering the current market it’s probably safe to assume it won’t be less than about $75.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO