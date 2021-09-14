CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone National Park Wins a “World’s Best” Award for First Time Ever

By Ryan Nelson
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm learning all kinds of things about National Parks today! Did you know there are 63 of them? I had no idea and I probably wouldn't have been able to offer up a guess that was even close to that number. Here's one - did you know Yellowstone was the nation's first national park? Ok, maybe you knew that one because you live in Montana, or you've been to the park, or you actually paid attention in history class while some of us didn't. But why am I learning these random facts, you ask? Well, it didn't start out that way. I saw a segment on tv this morning that was talking about Yellowstone topping a list of favorites - and when I looked up the details online, I learned a thing or two along the way.

