UND Defenseman Jake Sanderson Is Named To The 2021 NCHC Preseason All-Conference Team

FARGO, N.D. ⁠— The American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB) named RedHawks outfielder Jordan George to 2021 AAPB Postseason All-Star Team on Tuesday. The 29-year-old native of Arkansas was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 35th round of the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft after playing at Arkansas State University from 2011 to 2015 as an infielder and outfielder. From there, Jordan went to play for the Bristol Pirates in the Appalachian League (Rookie), where he batted .333 in 29 games and had 35 hits and 26 RBI. In 2016, George moved up to the South Atlantic League (A) and played for the West Virginia Power and the West Virginia Black Bears in the New York-Pennsylvania League (Short-Season A) and went 25-for-57 with a .300 BA and .448 OBP.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO