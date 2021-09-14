UND Defenseman Jake Sanderson Is Named To The 2021 NCHC Preseason All-Conference Team

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sophomore defenseman Jake Sanderson was one of seven players named to the 2021 NCHC Preseason All-Conference Team Tuesday morning. Last season Sanderson appeared in 22 games, racking up two goals and 13 assists for 15 points, including 11 points in 17 NCHC games and only being whistled with one penalty the entire season. He also led all UND defensemen with a +20 rating Sanderson played his best hockey late in the season tallying points in eight of his final nine games including a point in UND’s final four games.

