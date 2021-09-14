Watch Tai Verdes & 24kGoldn make lemonade — literally — in new video for “A-O-K”
Last week, Tai Verdes released a new version of his breakout single, “A-O-K” with 24kGoldn. Now the two artists have teamed up for a video full of summer fun. As Tai sings in the song, “When I see trouble come my way/I be makin’ lemonade” — and that’s just what he and Goldn do in the clip, setting up a lemonade stand, mixing up several pitchers full, and handing them out to appreciative customers.mix929.com
