Watch Tai Verdes & 24kGoldn make lemonade — literally — in new video for “A-O-K”

Kehlani has released "Altar", the first taste of her new album Blue Water Road, which was announced earlier this week. Featuring Kehlani's signature husky timbre, "Altar" sees the R&B singer in full loved-up mode, waxing lyrical about their partner atop gently warped guitars and blooming organic synthwork. It's a piece of music that showcases what Kehlani does best, and it's a welcome sign for their next era. "to all those i have lost, all the angels i have gained, all those that walk with me with hands cracking my chest open, this is for you," Kehlani said of the track on Twitter. Blue Water Road, the follow-up to 2020's It Was Good Until It Wasn't, is out this winter. Listen to "Altar", and watch its Kid Studio-directed video, above.

