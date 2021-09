Florida A&M University (FAMU) students will get $41.5 million in tuition and fee assistance during the 2021-2022 school year. FAMU President Larry Robinson announced additional assistance for students as part of the kick-off activities for the new school year. The announcement brings to more than $57 million the amount the University will pass on to students for debt relief and tuition assistance thanks to money received from the federal CARES Act.

