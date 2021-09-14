CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
There's a new teaser from Into the Echo, an MMORPG made with Unreal Engine 5

By Daniel Alvarez
gamefreaks365.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExplore the mysteries of the past and build a new future in Etlok Studios’ upcoming MMORPG. Etlok Studios, a Canadian developer, has released a teaser video for their forthcoming MMORPG project, Into The Echo. Into The Echo uses conventional features like as resource gathering, crafting, puzzle solving, and fighting to create next-generation social experiences, giving players the opportunity to develop their reputation and find their own unique purpose in this enchantingly realized shared universe.

