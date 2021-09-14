CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Recap: Raiders 33-27 OT Win Over Ravens

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 7 days ago

In the first game that fans of the Las Vegas Raiders could finally fill their new stadium in Vegas, the Raiders left them something incredible to go home with.

That's how good this game was, all in the national spotlight on Monday Night Football, showcasing an impressive Raiders 33-27 overtime win.

After getting off to a slow start in the first quarter, the Raiders' offense started to find more of a rhythm.

The majority of that had to do with Derek Carr, who threw for the third-most yards in a Monday Night Football game ever with 435.

Many of those came in the second half, as Carr brought the Raiders back to tie the game three times in the fourth quarter.

That coincided with a fourth quarter emergence of wide receiver Bryan Edwards, who finished with four catches and 81 yards.

One of those catches was a 32-yard pass that everyone originally thought was the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

It wasn't, but the Raiders would walk off after a fumble by Lamar Jackson on Carr's 31-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Zay Jones.

It was one of two turnovers Jackson had in the game, as the Raiders defense, while still allowing 27 points, made things tough at times for the Ravens.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby in particular led a resurgent performance on the defensive line with two sacks and nine quarterback pressures.

Crosby was in Jackson's face all game, as the Raiders defense often forced him to have to scramble out of the pocket.

Jackson admittedly still did plenty of damage, having 86 yards rushing on the ground to go along with his 235 yards passing.

He wasn't as accurate in the second half though, helpful for the Raiders defense to string together multiple stops when the offense was struggling in the third quarter.

New additions like Denzel Perryman and Quinton Jefferson made a significant impact on a defense that made the Ravens earn points.

In the end, it was the Raiders' offense that still had to come through, and they did in what was a stirring comeback effort.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Signing Veteran RB

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly adding a veteran running back to their roster of Friday. According to Washington Football Team insider Nicki Jhabvala, the Raiders are poaching sixth-year NFL pro Peyton Barber off the WFT practice squad. In 2020, Barber served as a third-string running back option for Washington,...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Decision On QB Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly made a tough decision on quarterback Marcus Mariota. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are placing the veteran quarterback on the injured reserve list. Mariota suffered a quad injury during the Raiders’ opening weekend win over the Baltimore...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Wide Receiver Reportedly Requested His Release

A notable wide receiver is officially on the open market this Tuesday. In a surprising turn of events, the Las Vegas Raiders have released John Brown. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders actually released Brown because that was his request. It’s unclear what went on behind the scenes in Las Vegas.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Sporting News

Jon Gruden explains why Raiders took delay of game penalty as they lined up for game-winnning field goal

Carl Nassib's strip sack of Lamar Jackson in overtime set the Raiders up to put a winning stamp on their first game with fans at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas got the ball at the 27-yard line, well within the range of kicker Daniel Carlson, who had hit a 55-yard field goal to send the game into overtime. They ran the ball once on first down and picked up an extra yard. That was all Jon Gruden needed to see before summoning the field goal unit to attempt the game-winning kick.
NFL
FanSided

Derek Carr has awesome Instagram reaction to Raiders win over Steelers

Derek Carr led the Las Vegas Raiders to an impressive road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and had the perfect caption on his Instagram photo following the game. The Las Vegas Raiders took down its second victim of the AFC North in six days after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday, 26-17. The Raiders are shockingly headed into Week 3 2-0 and have clearly proved that they shouldn’t be underestimated.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Raiders 33 27#Raiders Nation
FanSided

How are the Broncos and Raiders the last two undefeated teams in the AFC?

As the NFL rounds out Week 2 of the season, the only two remaining undefeated teams in the AFC are the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders, How?. Yes, it has only been two weeks into the 2021-22 NFL season but if we’re being honest, no one expected that the only teams in the AFC without an ‘L’ on their record going into Week 3 would be the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders. Well, those are the facts. Now, how did we get here?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

5 takeaways from Ravens' 33-27 loss vs. Raiders

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Las Vegas Raiders by the final score of 33-27 in a game that went back-and-forth all night long. Baltimore drops to 0-1 on the season, and will be at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 2, going up against the Kansas City Chiefs. There...
NFL
The Oregonian

Raiders stun Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in wild OT win, treat Las Vegas fans to thrilling home debut on Monday Night Football: Highlights, reaction

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season ended in the most ridiculous fashion football fans have likely ever seen. In the first NFL game with fans in attendance in Las Vegas, quarterback Derek Carr threw a 31-yard game-winning touchdown to wide receiver Zay Jones in overtime to give the Raiders a 33-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
NFL
The Independent

Las Vegas Raiders edge out Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in overtime

A 31-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr sealed a thrilling overtime win for the Las Vegas Raiders as they overcame the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in the NFL on Monday night.In the Raiders’ first game in front of spectators in Las Vegas due to past pandemic restrictions, Carr hit Zay Jones with his second TD pass of the night to cap off the comeback victory.The Ravens led 7-0 at quarter-time after Ty’Son Williams ran 35 yards for a touchdown, and by 14-0 midway through the second quarter after a 10-yard TD pass from Lamar Jackson to Marquise Brown.The game winner. #RaiderNation@derekcarrQB...
NFL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
176
Followers
642
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy