Recap: Raiders 33-27 OT Win Over Ravens

In the first game that fans of the Las Vegas Raiders could finally fill their new stadium in Vegas, the Raiders left them something incredible to go home with.

That's how good this game was, all in the national spotlight on Monday Night Football, showcasing an impressive Raiders 33-27 overtime win.

After getting off to a slow start in the first quarter, the Raiders' offense started to find more of a rhythm.

The majority of that had to do with Derek Carr, who threw for the third-most yards in a Monday Night Football game ever with 435.

Many of those came in the second half, as Carr brought the Raiders back to tie the game three times in the fourth quarter.

That coincided with a fourth quarter emergence of wide receiver Bryan Edwards, who finished with four catches and 81 yards.

One of those catches was a 32-yard pass that everyone originally thought was the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

It wasn't, but the Raiders would walk off after a fumble by Lamar Jackson on Carr's 31-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Zay Jones.

It was one of two turnovers Jackson had in the game, as the Raiders defense, while still allowing 27 points, made things tough at times for the Ravens.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby in particular led a resurgent performance on the defensive line with two sacks and nine quarterback pressures.

Crosby was in Jackson's face all game, as the Raiders defense often forced him to have to scramble out of the pocket.

Jackson admittedly still did plenty of damage, having 86 yards rushing on the ground to go along with his 235 yards passing.

He wasn't as accurate in the second half though, helpful for the Raiders defense to string together multiple stops when the offense was struggling in the third quarter.

New additions like Denzel Perryman and Quinton Jefferson made a significant impact on a defense that made the Ravens earn points.

In the end, it was the Raiders' offense that still had to come through, and they did in what was a stirring comeback effort.

