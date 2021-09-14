CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Body matching description of missing Eden Prairie man discovered

By Adam Uren
 8 days ago
Eden Prairie PD

A body believed to be missing Eden Prairie man Mike Elhard was found Tuesday morning.

Elhard, 39, had been missing since leaving his home to go running around 10 a.m. Monday. He never returned, and that evening authorities and the community began an all-night search for the man.

Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Eden prairie police provided an update — a body matching Elhard's description was found around 7:53 a.m. It was discovered along Hennepin Town Road, north of Pioneer Trail. That's about a mile east of where Elhard had last been seen, according to a Facebook page dedicated to the search.

Police said there are no signs of foul play, but note the investigation is ongoing.

The original story from earlier Tuesday morning is below.

Original story

A search effort is underway to find a man who is missing after leaving his Eden Prairie home for a run on Monday.

Eden Prairie Police Department has issued an appeal for help finding Mike Elhard, 39, who was last seen on foot traveling west from his home on Jackson Drive, near Pioneer Trail and Franlo Road.

His wife said on Facebook that he left at around 10 a.m. from their home and didn't return.

He didn't have his wallet or ID with him, and was wearing running shorts, a fluorescent yellow running shirt, a black visor, and black and white Brooks running shows.

A search was organized and held on Monday night, with another being held on Tuesday morning.

A group has been created on Facebook to inform people about the search for Elhard.

Anyone with information should contact police immediately.

