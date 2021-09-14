CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Run For Their Freedom 5K

mix104.info
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Woodruff from Willowbend Farms joined us to talk about the upcoming Run For Their Freedom 5K taking place on October 16 at 6:30pm. You can register online at. Use the code Mix104 to receive $5 off you registration fee. https://www.runforherfreedom.com/

mix104.info

Comments / 0

Related
advertisernewssouth.com

Wantage to host 5K Family Run/Walk on Sept. 18

Wantage. After getting cancelled last year because of Covid, the annual Woodbourne Park 5K Family Run/Walk is back. The race/walk is hosted by the Wantage Township Recreation Department and local sponsors. Pre-registration is $5, or $8 on the day of the race. The cost of the race remains low due...
WANTAGE, NJ
northwestgeorgianews.com

Time running out to register for Powerade Power Dash 5K

Time is running out to register for this year’s POWERADE Power Dash 5K and Glow Walk, but everyone is in luck as the beloved half-off week has arrived. If you haven’t registered, now is the perfect time because walkers can now register for $10 and runners can now register for $12.50. Registration is happening now at runsignup.com or at 1 Shorter Ave.
ROME, GA
981thehawk.com

The Burn Run 5k & 10k

The Burn Run 5k & 10k Races benefit the Burn Foundation of CNY and Burn Survivors around our region. Certified courses, music, lots of food, plus a race just for the kids!
MUSIC
Cape Gazette

Run, White & Blue 5K and 1-mile walk attracts 340 athletes

A total of 340 5K runners and 1-mile walkers came out into the waning rain Sept. 9 at Delaware Tech Owens Campus in Georgetown to participate in the 8th annual Run, White and Blue race. Janelle Boyer is the event organizer on the Delaware Tech side, while Tim Bamforth of...
GEORGETOWN, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Www#Willowbend Farms
Jersey Shore Online

Lacey 5K Run Turns 21

LACEY – They walked, they ran, they dashed, and they did it for a good cause during the 21st annual Lacey 5 Kilometer Run held recently at Gille Park. Longtime Lacey Municipal Alliance Director Heather Scanlon was very pleased with the record turnout of over 300 participants. She thanked her many Alliance volunteers for their hard work, as well as Jim Wioland, who heads the Lacey Recreation Department, and Skip Peters who used his golf cart to serve as the “turtle” in monitoring those coming up at the end of the run/walk.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
registerpublications.com

RYAN WINS RUN FOR A TIGER 5K SOCCER BENEFIT

LAWRENCEBURG - Regular road racing competitor Brayden Ryan, 20, of Batesville, won Saturday's first annual Run For A Tiger 5K Run benefit for the Lawrenceburg High School soccer programs at Greendale Park. Ryan clocked a fast 18:16 time for the 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) event, topping a field of 63 fast and...
SOCCER
wearegreenbay.com

Register now for the ‘Run for the Hill of It’ 5K Trail Run

(WFRV) – It’s an uphill battle for an upcoming event and that’s a good thing. Holly from the Baird Creek Preservation Foundation spoke to Local 5 Live with details on the Run for the Hill of It event. For race details, head to bairdcreek.org/runforthehillofit:. Friday, October 8th. Packet Pickup &...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
vintonjacksoncourier.com

8th annual Kiwanis Apple 5K Run/Walk upcoming

JACKSON — The 8th annual Apple 5K Run/Walk, sponsored by the Jackson Area Kiwanis Club, has been scheduled. The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, on the downtown streets of Jackson, using CHIP Timing and Finish Line photos. Runners are grouped into male, and female and are each grouped...
JACKSON, OH
Cape Gazette

Blended Morgan, Bolander families run the Cannonball 5K

Universities represented - The blended families of Morgans and Bolanders connected through the late Ianthy P. Prawl were all in Lewes last weekend for her Sept. 11 funeral service, and they all decided to run the Cannonball 5K Sept. 12. Tami Tiamfook-Morgan identified the family in a post-race photo as follows: “We buried our mom/grandma/wife Ianthy P. Prawl of Lewes on Saturday 9/11/21 and ran in her honor. From left to right Tami O. Tiamfook-Morgan, MD (daughter), Tyler Bolander (stepson), Katherine Bolander JD (step daughter), Maya Morgan (grand daughter), Bruce Bolander JD (husband), Dwane Morgan MBA (son in law), Mia Morgan (grand daughter), Kareem Chambers (grandson), David Morgan (grandson), Khafra Durham (daughters significant other), Nicole Cunningham CPA (daughter), Dwane Morgan Jr. (grandson).” Cornell, Yale, Harvard, MIT, Georgetown and Hopkins are universities represented by family members in the photo.
LEWES, DE
thegardnernews.com

Leslie, Bergeron win 24th annual Hubbardston Library 5K Run/Walk

HUBBARDSTON — Perennial winner and Quabbin Regional alum Scott Leslie and Julie Bergeron, also a previous champ, captured the men’s and women’s division crowns, respectively, at the 24th annual Hubbardston Library 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 11. Leslie crossed the finish line in a blistering time of 17 minutes, 12...
HUBBARDSTON, MA
On3.com

Oklahoma Sooners issue apology to fans who attended Nebraska game

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione has issued an apology to fans who attended Saturday’s game against Nebraska. In a Twitter post Sunday, Castiglione acknowledged the concession operations were not up to Sooner standards. “We want to acknowledge the complaints we have received about concession operations from fans attending yesterday’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
lvsportsbiz.com

Raiders Say 700 Season Ticket Holders Representing 1,800 Tix Requested Refunds Or Roll Over To 2022 After COVID Vaccination Requirement

After the Las Vegas Raiders required all fans at Raiders games inside Allegiant Stadium to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, about 700 season ticket holders representing 1,800 tickets told the NFL team they want a refund or they advised the team to roll over their season tickets to the 2022 season, team President Dan Ventrelle said Tuesday.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
RiverBender.com

Tim Wilkerson: Hometown Hero on a Hot Streak Going Into this Weekend's NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Midwest Nationals

MADISON – World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will present the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Midwest Nationals this weekend, September 24-26. The annual event delivers the world’s biggest names in professional drag racing to the St. Louis-Metro East region. The headliners -- Top Fuel Dragsters and Funny Cars – are fueled by nitromethane and their supercharged engines generate more than 10,000 horsepower at speeds in excess of 320 miles per hour. This Continue Reading
MADISON, IL
Chicago Defender

Cubs Charities to Host In-Person and Virtual Race to Wrigley 5K Charity Run

Cubs Charities announced that the Race to Wrigley 5K Charity Run presented by Advocate Health Care will return Saturday, October 2, with a new hybrid in-person and virtual option for runners. Runners interested in participating in the 16th Annual Race to Wrigley 5K Charity Run presented by Advocate Health Care can register online starting today, September 7, through Friday, October 1, at noon CDT. All runners will receive a 2021 finisher’s medal, an exclusive race shirt and a Chicago Cubs MLB tote.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy