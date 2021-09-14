Run For Their Freedom 5K

Universities represented - The blended families of Morgans and Bolanders connected through the late Ianthy P. Prawl were all in Lewes last weekend for her Sept. 11 funeral service, and they all decided to run the Cannonball 5K Sept. 12. Tami Tiamfook-Morgan identified the family in a post-race photo as follows: “We buried our mom/grandma/wife Ianthy P. Prawl of Lewes on Saturday 9/11/21 and ran in her honor. From left to right Tami O. Tiamfook-Morgan, MD (daughter), Tyler Bolander (stepson), Katherine Bolander JD (step daughter), Maya Morgan (grand daughter), Bruce Bolander JD (husband), Dwane Morgan MBA (son in law), Mia Morgan (grand daughter), Kareem Chambers (grandson), David Morgan (grandson), Khafra Durham (daughters significant other), Nicole Cunningham CPA (daughter), Dwane Morgan Jr. (grandson).” Cornell, Yale, Harvard, MIT, Georgetown and Hopkins are universities represented by family members in the photo.
