Run For Their Freedom 5K

LACEY – They walked, they ran, they dashed, and they did it for a good cause during the 21st annual Lacey 5 Kilometer Run held recently at Gille Park. Longtime Lacey Municipal Alliance Director Heather Scanlon was very pleased with the record turnout of over 300 participants. She thanked her many Alliance volunteers for their hard work, as well as Jim Wioland, who heads the Lacey Recreation Department, and Skip Peters who used his golf cart to serve as the “turtle” in monitoring those coming up at the end of the run/walk.

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO