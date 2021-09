For quite some time, the USD/JPY has been trying to break through the 110.00 resistance level, which is crucial for a bullish performance and to avoid a crash. The pair is making tight movements after the American holiday and in anticipation of the announcement of inflation and retail numbers in the United States of America. Most investors are sitting on the sidelines waiting to get a fuller understanding of where the US economy is heading and how the pandemic is affecting businesses.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO