49ers RB Mostert says he’ll undergo season-ending surgery

By Cam Inman
Oroville Mercury-Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISBURG, W.Va. — Raheem Mostert won’t be returning this 49ers season, after all. There’s no assurance he’ll be back with them next year, either. Mostert tweeted on Tuesday that his upcoming knee surgery will be of the season-ending variety to repair torn cartilage. He got injured four plays (and two runs) into Sunday’s opening win over the Detroit Lions.

