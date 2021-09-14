USDA Accepts Over 2.5 million Acres in Grassland CRP Signup
The USDA accepted offers for more than 2.5 million acres from agricultural producers and private landowners for enrollment through this year’s Grassland Conservation Reserve Program Signup. This is double last year’s enrollment and brings the total acres enrolled across all CRP signups in 2021 to more than 5.3 million acres, surpassing USDA’s goal of four million acres. Producers and landowners submitted offers for nearly four million acres in Grassland CRP, the highest in the signup’s history.www.pnwag.net
Comments / 0