Agriculture

USDA Accepts Over 2.5 million Acres in Grassland CRP Signup

By PNW Ag Source
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USDA accepted offers for more than 2.5 million acres from agricultural producers and private landowners for enrollment through this year’s Grassland Conservation Reserve Program Signup. This is double last year’s enrollment and brings the total acres enrolled across all CRP signups in 2021 to more than 5.3 million acres, surpassing USDA’s goal of four million acres. Producers and landowners submitted offers for nearly four million acres in Grassland CRP, the highest in the signup’s history.

Related
USDA Rolls Out Additional Pandemic Relief Grants

When announcing pandemic relief grants for farm, food, and front line grocery store workers, Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “We expect and anticipate to be making another announcement for a separate $700 million. We have pandemic safety and response grants directed at producers, processors, farmers markets, distributors, and seafood processors.”
AGRICULTURE
theeastcountygazette.com

USDA to Provide Relief to Farm & Food Workers With $700 Million Investment

In response to the current covid-19 crisis, there aren’t many agricultural stakeholders who haven’t received any kind of federal financial assistance. So, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced the published Requests for Applications (RFAs) for new grant programs – the Pandemic Response and Safety (PRS) Grant program and the Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant program.
AGRICULTURE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Ag Department Accepts Offers for This Year's Grassland Conservation Reserve Program

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The U.S. Department of Agriculture has accepted offers for more than 2.5 million acres from producers and private landowners for enrollment through this year's Grassland Conservation Reserve Program signup. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, of that amount, 703 acres were from Wisconsin applicants. Through Grassland CRP,...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

USDA Extends Deadline to Apply for Pandemic Assistance to Livestock Producers

The USDA is providing additional time for livestock and poultry producers to apply for the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program, or PLIP. Producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing may now apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals through October 12th, 2021, rather than the original deadline of September 17th, 2021. PLIP is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

USDA report boosts sorghum acreage to 7.3 million, most since 2015

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released its September World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report Sept. 10, increasing estimated planted grain sorghum acres to 7.3 million, up 12% from the August report and 24% over the previous year. “We have long known that U.S. sorghum’s potential is tremendous, whether as...
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

2021 Grassland CRP Enrollment Acreage Doubles Last Year’s Amount

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that the Grassland Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) has doubled enrollment over last year. More than 2.5 million acres from agricultural producers and private landowners have been accepted in the 2021 Grassland CRP signup period. The latest enrollment figures bring the total up to more than 5.3 million acres across all CRP signups for 2021. Nearly four million acres were submitted by producers and landowners in the Grassland CRP, making 2021 the biggest year for submissions.
AGRICULTURE
cwbradio.com

USDA Investing $464 Million to Build or Improve Renewable Energy Infrastructure

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that the Department is investing $464 million to build or improve renewable energy infrastructure and to help rural communities, agricultural producers and businesses lower energy costs in 48 states and Puerto Rico. USDA is financing $129 million of these investments through...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
USDA
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
KRMS Radio

USDA Putting $25 Million Towards Improving Missouri Rural Energy

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is putting more than $25 million-dollars toward building or improving renewable energy infrastructure in Missouri. Officials say it’s part of the nationwide $464 million-dollar effort to help Rural America lower its energy costs. 19 Investments will be made throughout the Show Me State. USDA officials...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stjohnsource.com

USDA to Invest $50 Million in New Cooperative Agreements for Racial Justice and Equity

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing up to $50 million in cooperative agreements to support historically underserved farmers and ranchers with climate-smart agriculture and forestry. The Racial Justice and Equity Conservation Cooperative Agreements are available to entities and individuals for two-year projects that expand the delivery of conservation assistance to beginning, limited resource, socially disadvantaged and veteran farmers.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

ISDA Announces Second Round Of Specialty Block Grant Funding

The Specialty crop industry in Idaho will have a little more grant money to use this year. The Idaho state Department of Agriculture announced earlier this month that it will accept applications for an additional $2.8 million in grant money available through the specialty crop block grant program. Those applications will be accepted starting in December.
IDAHO STATE
wabi.tv

Maine businesses receive $7.4 million from USDA

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The U-S Department of Agriculture is investing more than $7 million in several businesses to build or improve renewable energy infrastructure. This is part of a nationwide commitment to lower energy costs in rural communities. Seven Maine businesses - including in Camden and Whitefield - received...
MAINE STATE
pnwag.net

Cargill Introduced Regenerative Ag Revenue Stream for Farmers

One year ago, Cargill committed to advance regenerative agriculture practices across ten million acres of land in North America by 2030. Cargill has been enrolling farmers in Cargill RegenConnect, a new regenerative agriculture program that pays farmers for improved soil health and positive environmental outcomes, including payment per metric ton of carbon sequestered.
AGRICULTURE
nny360.com

Where’s the beef? Buying locally vs. USDA processed meat

Dear Aggie: I would like to buy beef raised locally. What is the difference between beef processed at a USDA plant and a custom processor?. There is little practical difference in beef processed at custom and USDA-inspected facilities. Both humanely slaughter the animal, eviscerate the carcass and remove the hide. Carcasses are then reduced to halves or quarters, from which more familiar cuts of meat are cut and packaged. Both custom exempt and USDA facilities process the meat under sanitary conditions to ensure food safety. The primary difference between the two types of processors relates to whether the carcass is federally inspected and where the meat can be sold.
AGRICULTURE
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pnwag.net

USDA Lowers Beef Production Forecasts

Beef production forecasts have been lowered for this year and next. “On the one hand we’re seeing higher cow slaughter, but on the other hand we’re seeing a reduction in steer and heifer slaughter and lower carcass weights,” noted USDA World Agricultural Outlook Board Chair, Mark Jekanowski. “So those lower rates more than offset the increase cow slaughter.”
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Wheat Export Sales Jump to a Marketing-Year High

Export sales of wheat rose week-to-week, while corn and soybean sales in the first full week of the 2021-2022 marketing year were impressive. The USDA said wheat sales to overseas buyers totaled 617,000 metric tons, a marketing-year high point, in the seven days ending on September 9th; 59% higher than the previous week and well above the prior five-year average. Nigeria bought almost 329,000 metric tons, followed by Mexico, South Korea, and Taiwan.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

What Is Driving Consolidation In Idaho’s Dairy Industry?

Consolidation is nothing new in farm country, but in recent years the number of small mom and pop operations selling to larger farms has increased, especially in the dairy sector. So, what is driving many of these producers to sell the family farm and take a different course in life? Rick Naerebout, CEO of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, said most of the pressure felt by today’s producers are driven by stockholders of the companies purchasing their dairy products.
IDAHO STATE
pnwag.net

AEM Welcomes Precision Agriculture Loan Act

Last week, a pair of farm state senators introduced the Precision Agriculture Loan Act. Nebraska Republican Deb Fischer and Minnesota Democrat Amy Klobuchar say their bipartisan legislation would create a program within the Department of Agriculture to provide loan financing to farmers and ranchers interested in purchasing precision agriculture equipment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Announces Prime Sites Capital Program To Boost Investment And Job Creation In Illinois

CHICAGO—Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced a new program designed to attract investment to Illinois from companies that will create well-paying jobs and expand the state’s foothold in high-growth industries. The Prime Sites program is a highly competitive capital grant opportunity for companies proposing large-scale development projects that will create at least 50 well-paying jobs for Illinois residents. This Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE

