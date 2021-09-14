USDA Accepts Over 2.5 million Acres in Grassland CRP Signup

Dear Aggie: I would like to buy beef raised locally. What is the difference between beef processed at a USDA plant and a custom processor?. There is little practical difference in beef processed at custom and USDA-inspected facilities. Both humanely slaughter the animal, eviscerate the carcass and remove the hide. Carcasses are then reduced to halves or quarters, from which more familiar cuts of meat are cut and packaged. Both custom exempt and USDA facilities process the meat under sanitary conditions to ensure food safety. The primary difference between the two types of processors relates to whether the carcass is federally inspected and where the meat can be sold.

