SECOND MURDER SUSPECT OUT ON BOND FROM HARRIS COUNTY ARRESTED COMMITTING A FELONY IN A WEEK
After reports that the Walgreens located at Cypresswood and North Freeway was robbed for their cash, Constables were able to locate the suspect vehicle and apprehended both suspects at the Flying J on Richey and I-45 after a brief pursuit. Further investigation revealed that the male suspect arrested for the Robbery was currently out on bond for MURDER out of Harris County!montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
