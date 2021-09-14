City of Sacramento opens X Street Navigation Center to help people experiencing homelessness
The X Street Navigation Center, located near Broadway and Alhambra Boulevard, will officially open Sept. 21 to serve up to 100 people experiencing homelessness. In addition to shelter, the facility will offer life-skills classes, recovery assistance, medical care, financial counseling, and housing-placement services to help people transition from homelessness into more permanent housing.sacramentocityexpress.com
