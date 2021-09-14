CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venezuela proposes jailed envoy Saab join negotiations with opposition

 6 days ago

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said on Tuesday that the government was proposing that Alex Saab, a government envoy currently jailed in Cabo Verde, be incorporated as a member of a dialogue process with the opposition. Saab, a Colombian businessman close to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro,...

