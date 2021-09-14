Family: Man turned away by dozens of COVID-filled hospitals
The family of an Alabama man is asking people to get vaccinated in his memory after he was unable to receive treatment because of COVID-ridden intensive care units. Ray Martin DeMonia of Cullman died at the age of 73 after suffering a cardiac event. Staff of a north Alabama hospital contacted 43 hospitals across three states in search of a cardiac ICU bed for DeMonia. He was finally transferred to Meridian, Mississippi where he died.www.apr.org
