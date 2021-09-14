CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Claremore, OK

Dutch Bros comes to Claremore

By STAFF REPORTS
Claremore Daily Progress
Claremore Daily Progress
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mo3jW_0bvyjdQt00
In the dirt lot of the old Golden Corral, construction will begin on a new drive-through coffee shop: Dutch Bros. Chelsea Weeks / Progress photo

Dutch Bros Coffee, a leader in the drive-thru coffee category, is coming to Claremore. The new location is set to start construction in the next few weeks and will be filling the space where the Golden Corral once stood.

What can customers expect from their local Dutch Bros shop? A typical visit will feature upbeat music, energetic broistas (Dutch Bros’ version of baristas) and outstanding speed, quality and service.

“Claremore is the perfect spot for Dutch Bros’ first Tulsa area location,” said Aaron Harris, vice president of development at Dutch Bros. “We’re excited to open this store and be part of such a great community!”

Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, its exclusive Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. All drinks are handcrafted for each customer and guaranteed to satisfy.

Regional PR Lead Rilynn Davis said this location will hire about 40 part-time employees with opportunities to advance to full-time.

Dutch Bros is now sharing the “Dutch Luv” with more than 480 locations in 11 states.

"2021 has been a year of exciting announcements for Claremore, said Meggie Froman-Knight, Executive Director of the Claremore Industrial and Economic Development Authority. "The momentum behind Claremore's retail surge is the result of strategic positioning to create a holistic economic development program, which attracts commercial, business, and residential investment. One of the many benefits of Claremore's projected population growth is the ability to attract national brands and increase our local dining and shopping options. Today's announcement is a clear indication we are making progress toward achieving that goal. We are excited to welcome Dutch Bros Coffee to Claremore and Rogers County!."

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

“Every year we have three company-wide givebacks, Drink One for Dane all proceeds from the day are donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in memory of our co-founder Dane who passed from ALS,” David said. “The other two giveback days the money is kept local and donated to a local food bank on Dutch Luv day and a youth organization on Buck for Kids day. The local operator will choose where the local funds go!”

Dutch Bros was founded in 1992 when two real-life bros bought a double-head espresso machine, cranked up the stereo and started experimenting with 100 pounds of coffee beans.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Claremore, OK
Business
City
Claremore, OK
Claremore, OK
Lifestyle
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Specialty Coffee#Coffee Beans#Coffee Machine#Food Drink#Dutch Bros Coffee#Dutch Bros#Dutch Bros Blue Rebel#Dutch Bros Foundation#Als
The Associated Press

Q&A: America’s new COVID-19 rules for international travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is rolling out new international travel policies affecting Americans and noncitizens alike who want to fly into the U.S. The goal is to restore more normal air travel after 18 months of disruption caused by COVID-19. The across-the-board rules, which will take effect in November, will replace a hodgepodge of confusioning restrictions. Some details of the plan announced Monday are being worked out, but here are some questions and answers about what to expect:
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side of his face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.
VIRGINIA STATE
Claremore Daily Progress

Claremore Daily Progress

Claremore, OK
434
Followers
23
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Claremore Daily Progress

Comments / 0

Community Policy