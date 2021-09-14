Dutch Bros comes to Claremore

In the dirt lot of the old Golden Corral, construction will begin on a new drive-through coffee shop: Dutch Bros. Chelsea Weeks / Progress photo

Dutch Bros Coffee, a leader in the drive-thru coffee category, is coming to Claremore. The new location is set to start construction in the next few weeks and will be filling the space where the Golden Corral once stood.

What can customers expect from their local Dutch Bros shop? A typical visit will feature upbeat music, energetic broistas (Dutch Bros’ version of baristas) and outstanding speed, quality and service.

“Claremore is the perfect spot for Dutch Bros’ first Tulsa area location,” said Aaron Harris, vice president of development at Dutch Bros. “We’re excited to open this store and be part of such a great community!”

Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, its exclusive Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. All drinks are handcrafted for each customer and guaranteed to satisfy.

Regional PR Lead Rilynn Davis said this location will hire about 40 part-time employees with opportunities to advance to full-time.

Dutch Bros is now sharing the “Dutch Luv” with more than 480 locations in 11 states.

"2021 has been a year of exciting announcements for Claremore, said Meggie Froman-Knight, Executive Director of the Claremore Industrial and Economic Development Authority. "The momentum behind Claremore's retail surge is the result of strategic positioning to create a holistic economic development program, which attracts commercial, business, and residential investment. One of the many benefits of Claremore's projected population growth is the ability to attract national brands and increase our local dining and shopping options. Today's announcement is a clear indication we are making progress toward achieving that goal. We are excited to welcome Dutch Bros Coffee to Claremore and Rogers County!."

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

“Every year we have three company-wide givebacks, Drink One for Dane all proceeds from the day are donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in memory of our co-founder Dane who passed from ALS,” David said. “The other two giveback days the money is kept local and donated to a local food bank on Dutch Luv day and a youth organization on Buck for Kids day. The local operator will choose where the local funds go!”

Dutch Bros was founded in 1992 when two real-life bros bought a double-head espresso machine, cranked up the stereo and started experimenting with 100 pounds of coffee beans.