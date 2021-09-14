Dreadbox Dedicates New Nymphes Analogue Polysynth To "All Abused and Oppressed Women"
Activism is good, but it should be well-thought out. Dreadbox, an analog synth company, has released a Nymphes analogue polysynth, which on the surface seems like a fine piece of gear. Things get a little odd when you get to the fine print. They have dedicated the synth “to all abused and oppressed women.” They continue that statement with “May our voices unite and bring light, joy and happiness to this world of injustice and inequality.”www.magneticmag.com
Comments / 0