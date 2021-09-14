CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Dreadbox Dedicates New Nymphes Analogue Polysynth To "All Abused and Oppressed Women"

By Ryan Middleton
magneticmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivism is good, but it should be well-thought out. Dreadbox, an analog synth company, has released a Nymphes analogue polysynth, which on the surface seems like a fine piece of gear. Things get a little odd when you get to the fine print. They have dedicated the synth “to all abused and oppressed women.” They continue that statement with “May our voices unite and bring light, joy and happiness to this world of injustice and inequality.”

www.magneticmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Social media abuse of plus-sized models encourages women to be more abusive, researchers find

Women are more likely to leave a negative comment on a social media image of a plus-sized model if the image has already received negative comments, a new study has found.Researchers conducted an experiment among 92 female Australian university students who were shown four Facebook photos of plus-sized models. Each photo was accompanied by five comments that were either positive, negative, or neutral. The students were then asked to leave their own anonymous comment.The women exposed to negative comments were found more likely to leave a negative comments themselves – and visa versa with regards to positive comments. Only four...
INSTAGRAM
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Crying “pro-life,” endangering kids and keeping women oppressed

With the Supreme Court allowing a new Texas law to basically outlaw abortion, Republican-led legislatures across the country are already working to copy the Texas legislation, as they are determined to maintain and increase their power over women and their bodies. I would not be surprised if Utah legislators are already working on a bill to introduce in January, even though most Utahns oppose further abortion restrictions.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
News Progress

‘All The Men and Women Merely Players’

Reader Bill Thomas served me up a softball question for last Sunday’s column before getting to the meat of his email. At the risk of his hogging my attention, it’s a topic worth exploring in its own column. Without further ado, the windup aaaand the pitch:. “How did the title...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Analogue#Synth#Usb#Midi
alreporter.com

Opinion | The doctors and scientists have been right all along

More people died in Alabama in 2020 than were born. That’s never happened before. Not in the World War Two era. Not back during the Spanish Flu outbreak. Never before has Alabama experienced more deaths than births. But we did in 2020. And there is but one reason why: coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtonnewsday.com

On the GP table, a girl crying in pain required her bowels removed.

Girl screaming in pain on GP table needed bowel removing. At first Poppy’s symptoms were thought to be intolerance, allergies or illness. The mother of a young child who had a section of her colon removed just before the first lockdown described how she “climbed Snowden” while protecting at home.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
cu-sentry.com

Women Are All Powerful In Horror Films

One of the most common complaints about the horror genre of storytelling is the treatment of women within the story. More specifically, there are many that feel that horror movies overtly sexualize and degrade women for entertainment. After viewing a handful of horror movies that are respected within the genre, it is clear why this is a complaint. However, it is a pedestrian viewpoint of a complex genre of storytelling and shows a lack of deep understanding or willingness to see past the ‘shock and awe’ of these gruesome tales. Horror movies are rich with character development and do not pander to the fact the story involves a female human. Horror movies have been empowering women since Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror (1922) first flickered into existence.
MOVIES
hometownsource.com

Dog pile: A look at oppression and forgiveness

There are two words that strike fear into the hearts of meekly built third graders more than any others — “dog pile.”. Growing up, I remember watching football with my dad and older brother on Sunday afternoons, and at the end of each and every play there seemed to always be a pile of huge men, stacked upon one another, with a brown, leather ball somewhere beneath.
ANIMALS
magneticmag.com

Ambient Meditations S2 Vol 49 - AK

Our complete podcast series is available on these fine platforms and on Mixcloud + Soundcloud - below at the end of the post is our complete Ambient Meditation Series and Spotify Playlist that is updated weekly:. Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Acast | TuneIn | Pocket Casts | Breaker...
MENTAL HEALTH
magneticmag.com

Album Review: Jordan Rakei - What We Call Life

Multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer, and songwriter Jordan Rakei has released his fourth studio album What We Call Life. Born in New Zealand, raised in Australia and now based in London, What We Call Life is based around many of the lessons Rakei learned about himself in therapy. That process began after he started reading about positive psychology, a popular movement started by Martin Seligman in the late 1990s that shifts the focus from weaknesses and more towards strengths and behaviors to help one flourish in life.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Superbooth 2021: Dreadbox’s Nymphes analogue polysynth is “dedicated to all abused and oppressed women”

Superbooth 2021: As promised, Dreadbox has unveiled the Nymphes, a six-voice analogue polysynth with a digital reverb. Each voice comprises a VCO with wave forming, a sub-oscillator and a noise generator. There’s also an LFO, two envelope generators, a 24dB/octave low-pass resonant filter and a 6dB/octave high-pass non-resonant filter. On...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy