When you are searching for a place where you can sit back and relax, there are several destinations in New Mexico you can visit. However, Black Rock Hot Springs, located near Arroyo Hondo in the northern part of the state, is one destination that must be at the top of your list. Not only can you soak in the gorgeous hot springs, but the short-and-sweet hike to reach the relaxing pool is less than 0.5 miles long.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO