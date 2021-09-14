CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nextiva raises $200M from Goldman Sachs to fuel growth

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNextiva, the connected communications company, today announced it has raised $200 million in its first external funding round, from Goldman Sachs Asset Management (“Goldman Sachs”) at a $2.7B valuation. The funding will be used to accelerate Nextiva’s vision to help businesses and teams build stronger relationships with their customers as the only company bringing together communications, customer management, intelligence and automation into a single purpose-built solution.

