CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duncanville, TX

Duncanville Police Hosting Free Etching Event To Try To Combat Catalytic Converter Theft

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gBtDA_0bvygrRC00

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) Thefts of catalytic converters have spiked nationwide due to the value of the metal inside, and with that in mind, the Duncanville Police Department is offering up a free opportunity aimed at combating these thefts.

“Operation Etch and Catch” is set for Saturday, September 25, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Duncanville City Hall Parking Lot 200 E. Wheatland Rd.

The department last hosted this event in March.

This identifiable etching will help law enforcement officers identify the victim of the theft and return the property to the owner.

“At this time, we are going to be etching the vehicles license plate number on the converter till we come up with a better system to etch the entire VIN,” Duncanville Police said in a news release.

Trucks and SUVs are prime targets for thieves looking to steal catalytic converters.

The catalytic converter is part of the exhaust system located underneath the vehicle and is designed to reduce the toxicity of emissions from an internal combustion engine.

Thieves steal the catalytic converters because they contain small amounts of precious metals including platinum – which is worth up to $1,290 an ounce; palladium – which is worth up to $2,300 an ounce; and rhodium – which can trade for up to $24,000 an ounce on the market, Duncanville Police explained.

Trucks and SUVs have been specifically targeted due to their higher stock ground clearance levels.

Owners often only realize their catalytic converter has been stolen when they hear an abnormally loud exhaust noise upon starting their vehicle.

Thieves are able to steal the converters in as little as 90 seconds and the cost to the owner for replacement of these devices can range between $900 and $2,000.

Catalytic converter thief (Irving PD)

Catalytic converters do not have serial numbers or identifiable markings making it very difficult for law enforcement officers to return the property to the owner when suspects are arrested with these stolen vehicle parts in their possession.

“We just wanted other police agencies to be aware of this so if they run across converters that have etched numbers or find grind marks on the converters this may be where a license plate number or VIN had been etched,” Duncanville Police said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fox42kptm.com

OPD: 15 arrests made for string of catalytic converter thefts

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Police Department (OPD) partnered with La Vista Police and Sarpy County Sherriff's Office to make a total of 15 arrests in a string of catalytic converter thefts, according to a press release from OPD. The investigation is still ongoing, said the press release. If...
OMAHA, NE
Journal-News

Police, K-9 arrest man at gunpoint, charged in catalytic converter thefts

Fairfield Twp. police arrested a man at gunpoint inside a storage unit facility, and is now charged with stealing two catalytic converters and more than $1,400 in power tools. On Sunday morning, police were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress at an industrial park business in the 6700 block of Gilmore Road. The caller said they chased a bald, white male, later identified as Shane Taylor Browning, 29, of Hamilton, off the property with a baseball bat and handgun after being caught inside a camper behind the business. No shots were fired, police said.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
thecash-book.com

Thieves targeting catalytic converters

Catalytic converters, which look like a small mufflers on the exhaust system, convert hazardous exhaust into less harmful gases. They do this using platinum, palladium or rhodium. In recent years, the values of these precious metals have increased significantly, leading thieves to steal catalytic converters to recycle them. Photo by Gregory Dullum.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Duncanville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Duncanville, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Alliance Review

Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketing in Canton region

A homeless man armed with a reciprocating saw recently cut the catalytic converter from a church-owned truck outside the Trinity Gospel Church in Canton. When police caught up to the 52-year-old man a short time later, he told them he'd previously cut converters from six other vehicles and sold them as scrap.
CANTON, OH
beaconjournal.com

Catalytic converters stolen from facility used by Akron police

A thief broke into an Akron police facility and stole catalytic converters off of seven vehicles. According to a police report, the theft happened at a facility the department owns in North Akron. Catalytic converters were stolen off of trucks, vans and SUVs stored on the property. Some were owned...
AKRON, OH
WDEF

Police discover pickup load of catalytic converters

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police recover more than 50 illegally obtained catalytic converters. When officers pulled over Eric Webb for a traffic stop, his truck bed was full of catalytic converters. Webb does not have a scrappers license. He faces 54 charges, with more charges pending. The number of reported...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Catalytic Converters#Vin#Irving Pd Rrb
KETV.com

OPD: Catalytic converter thefts from school buses cause over $13K in damages

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating more catalytic converter thefts from school buses. According to an incident report, thieves stole the parts from nine buses at the Student Transportation of Nebraska facility parking lot on Crown Point Avenue. The thefts happened overnight last week between Thursday and Friday. Thieves...
OMAHA, NE
starlocalmedia.com

The Colony police arrest four suspects for alleged catalytic converter theft

Four suspects were recently arrested on suspicion of catalytic converter theft, The Colony Police Department announced Thursday. Police say the arrest happened in a hotel parking lot off Sam Rayburn Tollway at approximately 4 a.m. on Aug. 24. According to The Colony police officer Brian Lee, one of the hotel’s managers heard the sound of an electric saw coming from the parking lot and immediately reported what was perceived as suspicious activity to emergency dispatchers.
THE COLONY, TX
Midland Daily News

Mecosta County Sheriff's office investigating theft of catalytic converters

BIG RAPIDS — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help with an investigation into stolen catalytic converters. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the theft occurred about 6:50 a.m. Saturday on 215th Avenue near 14 Mile Road. "The victim caught three individuals in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
foxsanantonio.com

SAPD seeing 'incremental increases' in catalytic converter thefts

We’re looking into a crime trend people on the Northeast Side say has become increasingly common. The owner of a moving company just off Perrin Beitel tells me several of her moving trucks have had the catalytic converters cut off them. Some of the trucks have had the part removed...
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD: More than 1,100 catalytic converter theft cases since Jan. 1

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Catalytic converter thieves continue to be quite busy in the Las Vegas area. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they have seen 1,103 catalytic converter theft cases from Jan. 1 through Sept. 8. In that time, police say they’ve made 51 arrests. Michael Johnson said thieves swiped...
cbslocal.com

Rohnert Park Police Continue Hunt For Catalytic Converter Theft Suspect

ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF/BCN) — Rohnert Park Police requested the public’s help Monday with searching for a suspect in a catalytic converter theft early that morning. Shortly before 7 a.m., a resident at the Valley Village Mobile Home Park heard a loud noise and went outside to look, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. She reportedly spotted someone with a hood over their head run from between cars in her carport.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating an attempted theft and criminal mischief. Officers say on July 7, 2021 an unidentified male tried to remove the catalytic converters from two vehicles at a Bowling Green business. The suspect was unsuccessful at removing the catalytic converters, but police say he caused extensive damage to both vehicles, requiring them to be repaired before being put back in service.
95.3 MNC

More catalytic converter thefts reported in Elkhart

More than two dozen catalytic converters were stolen from Pinnacle RV Transport in Elkhart. The theft was reported on Tuesday. Elkhart Assistant Chief Chris Snyder said the theft of catalytic converters have become taxing not only in law enforcement, but on our community as a whole. Anyone with information about...
ELKHART, IN
cbslocal.com

3 Sacramento Residents Arrested In Fairfield In Connection To Catalytic Converter Thefts

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A trio of alleged catalytic converter thieves have been arrested in Fairfield, police say. The Fairfield Police Department says, back on Monday, someone called to report a catalytic converter theft that had just happened along the 4900 block of Ridgefield Way. Officers who responded to the scene were then told by neighbors that the suspects were seen driving down the street earlier in the morning.
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
74K+
Followers
15K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy