The New Orleans Saints officially promoted K Aldrick Rosas to their active roster on Wednesday and signed DB Jordan Miller and C Austin Reiter to their practice squad. Rosas, 26, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Oregon back 2017. He was unfortunately waived by Tennessee coming out of the preseason and never signed to a team’s practice squad during the regular season.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO