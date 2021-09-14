House Ag Dems Approve Spending Measure
On Monday, House Ag Committee Democrats approved an incomplete spending package as part of the Build Back Better Act. The legislation will be added with sections approved by other committees to be compiled by the House Budget Committee later this month. The agriculture spending legislation includes $18 billion in rural job-promoting investments through USDA’s Rural Development and $7.75 billion to support agriculture research and infrastructure.www.pnwag.net
