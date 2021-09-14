CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCBA, PLC Voice Opposition To The Administration’s America The Beautiful

By Glenn Vaagen
pnwag.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, along with the Public Lands Council, are criticizing the Biden administration’s America the Beautiful campaign that includes an emphasis on wilderness designation. NCBA Executive Director of Natural Resources, Kaitlynn Glover, said one of the goals of the Administration is to conserve 30% of public lands by 2030 and she noted cattle, sheep producers are the original conservationists.

www.pnwag.net

