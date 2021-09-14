What It’s Really Like to Build an Instagram Bakery From Scratch

Every New Yorker has at some point been asked this question by a friend visiting from out of town: Where do I go for great pizza? Surely the person asking could easily jump onto Google and find the best-of lists that tend to include Di Fara and Lucali and John’s of Bleecker Street — the places that people who live in New York don’t tend to go to very often, or at all, because waiting in line for two hours to eat some pizza is fundamentally at odds with the point of pizza, which is food to be consumed quickly and with some degree of regularity. Indeed, the true New York pizza experience is served by the slice, preferably from a place that’s no more than a block away from your apartment. The tourists who come here looking for a transcendent experience through pizza are missing the point. All the famous pizzerias are good and sometimes great, but our slices, and the countless unfamous places that serve them, are what make New York the best pizza city in the world.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO