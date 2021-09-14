CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Jeff Bridges Dances With His Daughter After Her Wedding Following His Cancer Recovery

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYtJN_0bvye21A00

Jeff Bridges dances with his daughter after her wedding in the midst of his cancer battle and recovery. On top of his cancer recovery, he’s also been recovering from COVID-19! The 71-year-old actor released a new update recently on his recovery progress. It was after his COVID-19 diagnosis that he said he needed oxygen assistance while doing something as simple as walking.

However, he knew he wanted to push himself to meet a specific milestone by a specific time. “I had a goal—walking my daughter Hayley down the aisle,” he says in a post on his personal website. “She was getting married to a wonderful guy, Justin Shane. Thanks to Zach [Wermers, physical therapist] and my terrific medical team, I was able to, not only walk Hay down the aisle, but do the father/bride dance with her without oxygen.”

Jeff Bridges dances with his daughter without the assistance of oxygen!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZfQqz_0bvye21A00
Jeff Bridges dancing with his daughter at her wedding / Courtesy of Jeff Bridges personal website

The actor had previously said that he had received a letter back on January 7th from his clinic where he had been receiving cancer treatment that he may have been exposed to COVID while there. “Soon after, my wife Sue and I share an ambulance to the ICU. We both got the ‘rona,” he says.

He’s doing a lot better

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NlnJo_0bvye21A00
8 October 2017. “Only The Brave” Los Angeles Premiere held at the Village Theatre, Los Angeles, CA. USA Here, Jeff Bridges Credit: GoffPhotos.com Ref: KGC-11

“Sue spends 5 days in the hospital. Me…? I’m there 5 weeks. The reason I’m there so long is because my immune system is shot from the chemo. My dance with COVID makes my cancer look like a piece of cake.”

In the latest update, he shares that getting vaccinated has helped improve his long-term symptoms. “COVID kicked my a– pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated and feeling much better now,” he says. “I heard that the vaccine can help folks with long haulers. Maybe that’s the cause of my quick improvement.”

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Jeff Bridges says he caught Covid during chemotherapy and it made his cancer look like ‘piece of cake’

Actor Jeff Bridges took to his personal website to inform his fans on that he he had become infected with Covid while undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. According to his hand-written note, which had since been updated to the site and digitised, Bridges received a letter from the site at which he’d been receiving chemo infusions for his cancer, informing the actor of his and his wife’s exposure to the virus. “The letter tells me I may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus at their joint. Soon after, my wife Sue and I share an ambulance to the ICU. We both got the ‘Rona,” he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bridges
PennLive.com

The Dude abides: Jeff Bridges (barely) survives COVID-19, and his cancer goes into remission

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”. The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he wrote back in March and is sharing only now that he’s feeling better, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Dances#Covid#Icu
Ok Magazine

Jeff Bridges Reveals His Cancer Is In 'Remission' Nearly One Year After Diagnosis, Actor Says He's 'Excited' To Return To Work

Jeff Bridges revealed his cancer is “remission.”. The Hollywood legend shared a handwritten note via his website on Monday, September 13, saying his one-time “9-inch x 12-inch” mass “has shrunk down to the size of a marble.”. Article continues below advertisement. Although his outlook is bright now, he detailed how...
CANCER
CinemaBlend

Jeff Bridges Offers Health Update After Fighting Cancer And COVID

Jeff Bridges’ cancer diagnosis shocked Hollywood as well as moviegoers. After his announcement, Bridges seemed to go silent as he went through treatment. But now, the Oscar winner has broken his silence on his health for the first time in months. The Tron: Legacy star finally gave his followers an update on his fight against cancer and COVID.
MUSIC
survivornet.com

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death

The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

Jeff Bridges Gives A Big Update On His Health

Jeff Bridges may be one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. From his iconic performance as "The Dude" in "The Big Lebowski," to his more recent roles in "The Little Prince" and "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," the actor always delivers top-notch performances. So, that's why it was so devastating when Bridges revealed he was diagnosed with cancer in October 2020. According to TMZ, the actor posted a message on his Twitter, breaking the news to his hundreds of thousands of followers.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

A Former Child Star Just Explained How She "Blew All Her Disney Money"

In the '00s, Christy Carlson Romano was one of the stars on the Disney Channel, with starring roles in the series Even Stevens and Kim Possible, plus the Disney Channel Original Movie Cadet Kelly. But though she was a popular teen performer and made a lot of money before even graduating high school, it wasn't all smooth sailing from there. In a recent YouTube video, 37-year-old Romano explains how she "made and lost millions of dollars" of her child star money. The story she tells involves spending too much, not planning on the turn her career would take, and a sketchy situation involving a psychic. Read on to see what else she had to say about the financial perils of child stardom in her candid video.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy