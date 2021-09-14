July Beef Exports Set Record While Pork Value Remains Strong

IARN — Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), or in layman’s terms, Mad Cow Disease has reared its ugly head in Brazil once again. On Friday, it was announced that two cases of “atypical” BSE were found in two different processing locations in the country. Brazil immediately halted its exports to China while it further investigates the situation. This halt is part of bilateral protocol between the two countries. According to the Brazilian Agriculture Ministry, there is no immediate threat to animals of the population at this time.

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO