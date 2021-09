Rapper Jeezy is about to become a dad of 3! Learn all about his two children from past relationships here. Jeezy, 43, has a third bundle of joy on the way! The rapper’s wife Jeannie Mai, 42, announced her pregnancy on her show The Real on Sept. 20. This will be Jeannie’s first child, while Jeezy (real name Jay Jenkins) actually has two children already from two previous relationships. He is a father to son Jadarius Jenkins, 25, and daughter Amra Nor Jenkins, 7.

