USSA: United Socialist State of America

EDITOR’S NOTE — The following describes a recent dream, but could have been a prophetic vision. Only time will tell. “We have to go,” the man said to me as he tugged my arm. “They want us inside.”. He lifted me off the ground, and we headed inside the shelter,...
Arizona has become the second state to take official action against Unilever (the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s) after July’s shocking announcement that they will no longer do business (beginning in 2023) with the Jewish State! Due to the Grand Canyon State’s strict anti-boycott laws, the international conglomerate stands to lose a lot of money!
MINOT, N.D. — I was 21 years old and working for my father when the planes flew into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. We watched in the little coffee-and-toner scented kitchen in our office. It was the first time I'd seen my father, a Vietnam combat veteran and retired...
Ask Americans how their nation changed in the wake of the worst attack on our soil in our history, and plenty will reply with a cynical scoff. In many quarters today, the war on terrorism has a reputation roughly akin to the war on drugs — as a corrupt and overblown campaign that has compromised values we purport to hold dear. That is not our view. We see a United States that answered ...
The Role of Politicians, Corporations, and Public Media in Individuals Private Affairs in the context of “Little Republics.”. Since the evolution of the human species and the institution of small communities- to the expansion of modern societies- as we see today, humans have strived to overcome particular challenges that emanated with their cohabitation. And Since- living together as a community is blended with social conflicts and individual needs; therefore, problem-solving measures have been inevitable. Historically, such actions often have been violent. Nonetheless, the human being as a social agent has also tried to solve their conflict in non-violent manners.
The editorial cartoon on Sept. 2 was absolutely disrespectful. It disrespects our military who have sacrificed so much including their lives for this country, as well as the President of the United States. Very disappointing that The Blade would green-light this.
The proposals we are having today to change parts of our federal government purposes caused me to review the history of our founding fathers when they formed our Constitution. Our country is over 243 years old. It is amazing that we have survived that long! But, if you study the process and the time it took to form our Constitution, you can see the intellect and vision our founding fathers had.
Today’s “conservative Republicans” have done a masterful job of brainwashing and hoodwinking many Americans into believing that the national Democrats are now some kind of “socialists.”. We now have a No. 1 bestseller on the non-fiction list, “American Marxist,” written by Mark Levin, with a picture of a hammer and...
Sean Hannity called out President Joe Biden Monday for the 'abandoned' Americans and U.S. allies in Afghanistan. With those still left "behind enemy lines," Hannity went on to argue that Biden's blunder was "maybe the worst" the Fox News host has seen in his lifetime. SEAN HANNITY: During his inaugural...
Laura Ingraham said President Biden is "flooding America" with a future political constituency Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle," claiming he was doing so without regard to the wants and needs of the American citizens. "The American people have been voting since 2008 for presidents to stop the never-ending wars in...
Most Americans are turning toward the vaccine, not away from it. President Joe Biden has the wind of facts at his back. This, despite boastful voices claiming otherwise. "To the gates of hell," was the fire-breathing promise of Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina. His scolding, the proposed scorching, was to declare how far he'd wage battle against Democrats and President Joe Biden rather than see the government press for workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and its variants.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday called images of a U.S. Border Patrol agent on horseback chasing Haitian migrants “horrific,” but declined to say what consequences there should be for his actions. Psaki was asked repeatedly to comment on "photos of border agents on horseback using what appear...
MILLIONS of eligible Americans will receive a second round of the Golden State Stimulus II payment worth $1,100, the California Franchise Tax Board announced this week. The payments, released Friday, September 17, will reach direct deposit recipients first. To qualify for the second round of payment, you must file your...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — GOP governors issued a joint letter to President Joe Biden on Monday requesting a meeting to discuss the crisis at the southern border. The Republican Governors Association said the request was led by Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona and Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas. South Carolina...
After being dragged up and down the block this week by black entertainers for criticizing rapper Nikki Minaj, MSNBC’s Joy Reid retreated to a safer target: Republican legislators. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis "may be a sociopath,” Reid said in a tirade this week, obsessing for the umpteenth time over...
Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer discusses President Biden's speech at the UN saying, "it was a good speech. ... Trump has given speeches at the General Assembly and people were laughing. No one was laughing at Biden's speech."Sept. 21, 2021.
