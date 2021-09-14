CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

USSA: United Socialist State of America

Liberal First
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDITOR’S NOTE — The following describes a recent dream, but could have been a prophetic vision. Only time will tell. “We have to go,” the man said to me as he tugged my arm. “They want us inside.”. He lifted me off the ground, and we headed inside the shelter,...

liberalfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Arizona: America’s Second State

Arizona has become the second state to take official action against Unilever (the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s) after July’s shocking announcement that they will no longer do business (beginning in 2023) with the Jewish State! Due to the Grand Canyon State’s strict anti-boycott laws, the international conglomerate stands to lose a lot of money!
ARIZONA STATE
Jamestown Sun

Port: America was united, for the last time, on Sept. 11, 2001

MINOT, N.D. — I was 21 years old and working for my father when the planes flew into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. We watched in the little coffee-and-toner scented kitchen in our office. It was the first time I'd seen my father, a Vietnam combat veteran and retired...
MINOT, ND
Daily News

America, 9/11/2001 plus 20: The state of the United States two decades after the worst attacks in our history

Ask Americans how their nation changed in the wake of the worst attack on our soil in our history, and plenty will reply with a cynical scoff. In many quarters today, the war on terrorism has a reputation roughly akin to the war on drugs — as a corrupt and overblown campaign that has compromised values we purport to hold dear. That is not our view. We see a United States that answered ...
POLITICS
Dr. Adam Tabriz

The United States- The Country with Radical Politicization

The Role of Politicians, Corporations, and Public Media in Individuals Private Affairs in the context of “Little Republics.”. Since the evolution of the human species and the institution of small communities- to the expansion of modern societies- as we see today, humans have strived to overcome particular challenges that emanated with their cohabitation. And Since- living together as a community is blended with social conflicts and individual needs; therefore, problem-solving measures have been inevitable. Historically, such actions often have been violent. Nonetheless, the human being as a social agent has also tried to solve their conflict in non-violent manners.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ussa#False Hopes#Russian#Chinese#Mideastern#American#Jews#Afghanis#Hebrews#Somalis
The Dickinson Press

Opinion: Founding fathers of the United States

The proposals we are having today to change parts of our federal government purposes caused me to review the history of our founding fathers when they formed our Constitution. Our country is over 243 years old. It is amazing that we have survived that long! But, if you study the process and the time it took to form our Constitution, you can see the intellect and vision our founding fathers had.
U.S. POLITICS
riverdalepress.com

The true definition of a socialist

Today’s “conservative Republicans” have done a masterful job of brainwashing and hoodwinking many Americans into believing that the national Democrats are now some kind of “socialists.”. We now have a No. 1 bestseller on the non-fiction list, “American Marxist,” written by Mark Levin, with a picture of a hammer and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Commonwealth Journal

America more united against COVID than believed

Most Americans are turning toward the vaccine, not away from it. President Joe Biden has the wind of facts at his back. This, despite boastful voices claiming otherwise. "To the gates of hell," was the fire-breathing promise of Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina. His scolding, the proposed scorching, was to declare how far he'd wage battle against Democrats and President Joe Biden rather than see the government press for workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and its variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
citywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy