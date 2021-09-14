President Joe Biden Lands In Denver, DIA Warns Of Possible Delays Due To Severe Weather

DENVER (CBS4) – President Joe Biden landed in Denver just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday. His stop is part of a two-day tour through the West.

Watch President Joe Biden’s Speech Live On CBSN Denver scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

During his trip, Biden is pitching his massive domestic spending package with a visit to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Jefferson County to highlight how the investments in clean energy in his plan would help combat climate change.

Denver International Airport tweeted ahead of Biden’s landing that there may be delays possible due to severe weather and a “VIP.”

Once Biden landed, he got off Air Force One and shook hands with Gov. Jared Polis before he got into a limousine with the presidential motorcade.