Apple has shown off a lot of new hardware during today’s California Streaming Event. In addition to a new Apple Watch and the iPhone 13, Apple also revealed the iPad mini. The new iPad mini comes in just a bit bigger than the previous iPad mini 5 with an 8.3-inch display (the 5 was 7.9 inches). This time around, the mini features slimmer bezels, further emphasizing the “mini” aspect of the tablet. Despite the increase in display size, this device is still the smallest tablet that Apple has to offer.

