CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

If we don’t stand for our rights, we won’t have them

Liberal First
 7 days ago

When I decided to address a couple of political issues, it was just what everyone was discussing about — the Grier House and the experimental vaccine. Since I’ve been home, that’s changed. We are a very sick nation! Anyone with more than two connecting brain cells has to see what...

liberalfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Our leaders don’t have the courage to stand up to the uninformed

Covid has taught us many things during the past couple of years, like the value of masks, vaccinations and social distancing in dealing with a worldwide pandemic. But one of the most obvious lessons we have learned is that our leadership absolutely lacks courage. All it takes for them to reject science and best practices is a few loud and largely uninformed voices at a public meeting. School boards, country councils and even our own legislature cave to these voices and instead debate what level of crippling illness and even death among our children is acceptable.
RELATIONSHIPS
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi says Biden is “Perfect for now” and “knows his foreign policy” after botched Afghanistan withdrawal

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave President Joe Biden a rave review in light of his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that left 13 American service members dead. “Let me just say about our president, President Biden…President Biden is…It’s so…we’re so fortunate that he did not win for president before when he ran because we needed him now. He’s perfect for now,” Pelosi said. “He knows his foreign policy he was chair of the foreign policy committee he’s been…extends the hands of friendship to friend and foe alike in order to have communication…He understands the value of that, he is…he knows and is known by most leaders.”
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
theeastcountygazette.com

Unemployment Benefits: Will AOC Be Able to Extend It Until 2022?

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hosted a monthly town hall in which she spoke to her constitutes about a new bill she is proposing. With this bill, she’s looking to extend the federal unemployment benefits through 2022. In her frustration for Congress, the Congresswoman said, “I’ve been very disappointed on both sides...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Democrats#Covid#Americans
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
TheAtlantaVoice

Joe Biden’s challenge at his first UN General Assembly: Convince allies he’s not another Trump

When President Joe Biden mounts the iconic green marble rostrum inside the hall of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, he will face an audience skeptical he really is as different from his predecessor as he likes to claim. For world leaders who were alternately addled and amused by former President Donald Trump — who once encountered mocking laughter […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mic

It appears once again that the Democrats are willing to tank their whole agenda because of "rules"

On Sunday, Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough dashed the hopes of Democrats eager to move ahead with a long-overdue overhaul of the nation's immigration system, ruling that plans for a permanent resident status and path to citizenship for some 8 million undocumented immigrants was "not appropriate for inclusion in reconciliation." Democrats had attempted to include the provision in an upcoming reconciliation bill; the budgetary process allows certain bills to be passed with a simple majority, rather than the Senate's customary 60-vote threshold, so long as they meet certain spending and revenue criteria.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy