Meet the Rolls-Royce of Giant Mining Trucks
You know Rolls-Royce as a manufacturer of fine motor cars. You may also know Rolls-Royce as an aerospace company that is known for producing jet engines for customers such as Airbus and Boeing, a distinct business from the automobile manufacturer. And the aerospace division is part of a larger company called Rolls-Royce Holdings, which also purchased a German company that manufactures large engines for locomotives, ships, and industrial settings about a decade ago, forming Rolls-Royce Power Systems. It's this last entity that has produced this: the MTU Hybrid Haul Truck concept from Rolls-Royce Power Systems.www.motortrend.com
Comments / 0