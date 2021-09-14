New Study Ranks Massachusetts At #10–What Could It Be?

Let's face it: One of the reasons that I would NEVER live in the south is due to an influx of alligators roaming around city streets, highways, private residences and there have been reports of these slimy creatures spotted in people's swimming pools. They are creepy and repulsive looking reptiles and my word of warning is to keep your distance because their voracious appetite includes those of the human persuasion. It is always advisable to keep pets away from unfamiliar bodies of water as these creatures have a fierce element of surprise and they have a tendency to come out of the water when you least expect it.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO