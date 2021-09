It's been a big week for (almost) billion dollar deals, as ExpressVPN has officially been acquired by Kape Technologies to the tune of $936 million. Cybersecurity has become a major priority for individuals and businesses alike, with security breaches and ransomware attacks becoming all too common throughout the world. Particularly during a pandemic in which the average employee is working from home, VPNs represent a solid option to bolster security for the sake of your peace of mind.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO