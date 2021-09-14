CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

Allen County Museum looking for volunteers to become docents to help share the experience of the museum with others

By Stacey Myers Cook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is the place to go to learn all about Allen County and they are always looking for people to share their knowledge of history. The Allen County Museum is known for their award-winning programming and a big part of that is thanks to volunteers. Their docent enrichment week is underway where new and veteran volunteers are in the museum for orientation. The volunteers are learning how to lead school and adult tours, assist in the Children’s Discovery Center and how to assist visitors during regular hours. Current volunteers say being a docent is rewarding.

