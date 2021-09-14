CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Charlie Watts' modest funeral held in place the fuss-hating Rolling Stone loved best

By Sam Cutler, ex-Rolling Stones tour manager and author
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3Egb_0bvyXqRa00

It's fitting to learn that Charlie Watts’ funeral – held last week in Devon, the place that he loved best – was modest and private.

It perfectly reflects the man he was, and I completely understand the choice that was made. He would have hated a fuss and the commotion that involving the public would have meant.

For me, it’s a privilege to remember and pay tribute to Charlie.

But not just to Charlie, to Charlie and his wife Shirley who married as childhood sweethearts and enjoyed more than 50 happy years together.

Theirs was a dreamily harmonious and loving relationship of mutual respect based upon the undeniably deep bonds of one another’s hearts.

What are your best memories of Charlie Watts? Have your say in the comment section

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0snSfA_0bvyXqRa00
Charlie was laid-back for a global star ( Image: Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZThwX_0bvyXqRa00
Well suited Watts and Shirley at a 1992 event ( Image: Getty Images)

They showed us all how to commit to the dream of love.

Charlie loved Shirley with an abiding sincerity and passion his whole life.

I first met Charlie Watts through Alexis Korner, sometimes known as the father of the British Blues. I was involved in a free music scene in a church hall in Notting Hill and Charlie would sometimes come down to play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09cqQO_0bvyXqRa00

People, if they had any money, paid what they wanted at the door to enter and the cream of the London music scene came and played for free.

People from Pink Floyd, Arthur Brown, Third Ear Band and the like, jammed together, and Charlie invariably sat in on drums; a model of quiet and unassuming competence.

He was known in musical circles as a “sweet cat” in those heady days when people played for free and simply for their love of music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44aQJZ_0bvyXqRa00
Jagger, Watts, Richards and Wood in 2015 ( Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Later I was to meet him after the Rolling Stones free concert in 1969 in London’s Hyde Park.

I had been offered the job of tour manager on the forthcoming tour of America. Charlie, I suspect, wanted to check me out. I joined him for dinner in an Italian restaurant in the King’s Road and we talked about the tour.

As the meal progressed, I noticed a fan hovering nervously nearby with an autograph book and as he neared our table I rose to intercept him, asking him to come back after the meal was finished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FjcN2_0bvyXqRa00

Charlie intervened and happily signed the man’s book, and we regained our seats. He looked me kindly and said in that softly civilised voice of his, “Sam, never forget, it’s the fans who pay for dinner”.

It was a deeply meaningful insight into the centrality of those who support musicians through their love of music and I never forgot the lesson: The fans are everything.

Charlie, as far as the music business was concerned, was something of an anomaly. Firstly, as is well known, he didn’t like touring. As he couldn’t very well play shows in his own home, he was forced to leave the house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02HHqw_0bvyXqRa00
Sam Cutler's book - You Can't Always Get What You Want
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=011r8N_0bvyXqRa00
Writer Sam Cutler was a friend of Charlie Watts

Get all the latest celeb news straight to your inbox. Sign up to one of the Mirror's newsletters

So, he frequently bemoaned the fact that he had to “walk out the front door” in order to play.

He loved being at home, and almost uniquely in the pop world, was devoted to his wife Shirley since they were married.

They adored one another and were inseparable through a long and happy relationship.

When he went on the road, they both pined and in the early years of the band Charlie would spend all of his money on long telephone calls to home. On the 1969 tour of America, Shirley had recently had a baby and was left at home.

Charlie pined so hard for his wife that she was brought to the USA with the baby and they were happily reunited in Los Angeles. Quite simply, he couldn’t bear to live without her.

Charlie, was in some senses, an anomaly. In the entertainment industry where bluster, fluster and muster are all, Charlie remained quietly confident, almost serene in his laid-back attitude, and possessed of an evergreen sense of humour.

The madness of a giant tour went on around him and he sat at the centre of the circle of mayhem letting it all revolve whilst remaining relatively unaffected.

Mind you, when he saw something of which he disapproved, he spoke his mind in a forceful and direct way that brooked no argument.

At the Oakland California gig on the ’69 tour, Charlie and I were waiting backstage, watching the crew assembling amps and the equipment for the next show. A young girl was trying to get on stage and a man was pushing her roughly down into the audience with excessive force.

Charlie, seeing this, was outraged and demanded I intervene

“He can’t treat our fans like that,” Charlie protested. I went to stop the man (who was the promoter Bill Graham) and a fist-fight ensued.

Two separate groups of “heavies” were involved and eventually we were all separated. Charlie, bless him, had a quiet word with Mick, explaining what had happened. Bill Graham insisted I was at fault. Mick would have none of it and the show (after some to-ing and fro-ing) went ahead.

Charlie was a joy to work for, never demanding and always grateful. One of the highlights of my professional life was his thanking me for making sure that his wife and baby were okay on tour, when before she had frequently been overlooked in the melee that was the Rolling Stones circus.

An era has passed but the show will go on. Charlie had already approved of his temporary replacement when he was ill. He would have wanted his band mates to continue. I feel certain that they will, and that every show will become a tribute to a remarkable and well-loved man, for there is no way that they will not continue being the greatest rock ’n’ roll band in the world.

  • You Can’t Always Get What You Want: My Life with the Rolling Stones, the Grateful Dead and Other Wonderful Reprobates by Sam Cutler is priced at £15.99.

Comments / 0

Related
963kklz.com

The Stones Tribute To Charlie Watts!

The rest of the Rolling Stones couldn’t attend Charlie Watts’ funeral because of COVID restrictions. But The Mike & Carla Morning Show found out The Stones are planning to do to tribute their drummer for their upcoming tour to honor him…find out in this segment below!
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

Dead Daisies on Rolling Stones

Dead Daisies on Rolling Stones: Glenn Hughes, currently of hard rock supergroup the Dead Daisies and formerly of Deep Purple and Black Sabbath among others, told us about an early Rolling Stones experience. Glenn Hughes: My first memories of a show on a major scale would be May 27, 1964...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Watts
candgnews.com

Local fans, musicians remember drummer Charlie Watts

METRO DETROIT — Rock ‘n’ roll fans around the world were saddened when Charlie Watts — one of music’s best-known drummers who, for decades, provided the backbeat for the Rolling Stones — died Aug. 24. Tributes have been nonstop since it was announced that Watts, 80, died in a London...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Free Music#The British Blues#Italian
The Independent

Foo Fighters pay tribute to Charlie Watts at the VMAs

Foo Fighters received the first-ever MTV Global Icon Award at the 2021 VMAs. The award was presented by Billie Eilish, who described the rock band as a group that influenced ‘an entire generation of music fans’. Foo Fighters performed a three-song medley at the event. The last time they performed...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
antiMUSIC

The Rolling Stones Preview 'Living In The Heart Of Love' Video

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are sharing a trailer as a preview to a new video for "Living In The Heart Of Love", a track from the band's forthcoming series of expanded reissues of their 1981 album, "Tattoo You." The clip, which gives fans an advance look at the video ahead...
MUSIC
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Rolling Stone claims 'Strawberry Fields Forever' is the best Beatles song and nothing is real

This week, Rolling Stone published its reranking of the "500 Greatest Songs of All Time" in a transparent effort to rile up Boomers. It mostly worked: Miles Davis' "So What?" ranks behind Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," and K-pop boy band BTS' 2020 hit "Dynamite" is deemed "greater" than Prince's "Little Red Corvette," Bill Withers' "Lovely Day," and Bon Jovi's "Living on a Prayer" (okay, admittedly RS might be onto something with that last one). On the other hand, who's really going to argue that Aretha Franklin's "Respect," in the list's #1 spot, doesn't have a case for being the best song of all time?
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Sarah Dash — Labelle Founding Member and Keith Richards Collaborator — Dead at 76

Sarah Dash — one-third of the powerhouse R&B trio Labelle and also a contributor to Keith Richards’ solo work — died on September 20th at age 76. According to her cousin and business manager John Dash III, Dash was found dead at her home in Trenton, New Jersey. No cause of death has been determined pending an autopsy. As a founding member of Labelle, Dash appeared on their ubiquitous 1975 dance floor classic “Lady Marmalade” as well as on records by the group’s earlier incarnation, the Bluebelles (1962’s “I Sold My Heart to the Junkman”). Although she was often overshadowed by...
SARAH, MS
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

389K+
Followers
87K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy