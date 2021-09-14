iPhone 13 Pro is 'Apple’s most "Pro" iPhone yet' -- which means it's not for most people

There’s not a shadow of a doubt that Apple draws all the attention from the globe when it comes to its launches. iPhone 13 lineup powered by A15 bionic has been revealed, which is expected to top the charts in terms of performance. Even though it may seem at first that since A15 is mutual to all models, so the performance will be somewhat similar, it doesn’t exactly work like that here. Apple has very clearly highlighted that the only chipset more powerful than the one in iPhone 13 is in iPhone 13 Pro.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO