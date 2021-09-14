iPhone 13 Pro is 'Apple’s most "Pro" iPhone yet' -- which means it's not for most people
Apple today unveiled a number of new products and -- with the exception of the redesigned iPad mini 5G -- there wasn’t much to get excited about. Sure, the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini look good, and sport a number of improvements, especially in the camera department, but they lack the wow factor of previous new models. Of course, the new iPhone 13 Pro -- and super-sized iPhone 13 Pro Max -- is where the smart buyers are going to look right? Probably not.betanews.com
Comments / 0