Morristown, NJ

Alfresco at the Farm is back: Grow It Green Morristown to honor educator, Sept. 18

By Morristown Green Contributor
morristowngreen.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrow It Green Morristown Family Festival to Honor Local Educator. Live music, local eats, relay races, flower crowns and more at. Put on your play clothes and celebrate the last days of summer by reconnecting with nature with some good farm fun! Grow It Green Morristown, a nonprofit focused on food justice and farm-based education, will host the 6th annual Alfresco at the Farm on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

