The Hot Cast: All Business

On today’s episode of the show, Ruben and RJ find a window to record during a short week around family obligations to talk about the Chicago Fire’s loss to Sporting Kansas City. They opine on Fredrico Navarro’s debut and how it changed everything and talk about Raphael Wickey getting it wrong in the first half. Then they look at the defense and how a back four looks without their captain and what they can do going forward for the rest of the season and beyond. It’s all business on this compact edition of the Hot Cast.