The Hot Cast: All Business

By Hot Time in Old Town
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s episode of the show, Ruben and RJ find a window to record during a short week around family obligations to talk about the Chicago Fire’s loss to Sporting Kansas City. They opine on Fredrico Navarro’s debut and how it changed everything and talk about Raphael Wickey getting it wrong in the first half. Then they look at the defense and how a back four looks without their captain and what they can do going forward for the rest of the season and beyond. It’s all business on this compact edition of the Hot Cast.

The Hot Cast: Big Picture

On today’s episode of the Hot Cast, Ruben and RJ forgo a real discussion on the losses to DC and Montreal to focus on the macro view of the club. They start by discussing the absences of Ignacio Aliseda and Gaston Gimenez and what they mean for the squad going forward. Then they talk about the interview Fire general manager Georg Heitz gave to Tyler Terens that aired at halftime of the Montreal match and was put on Youtube. All of that and a farewell to Carli Lloyd on this week’s Hot cast.
Inter Miami CF Hosts Nashville SC In Eastern Conference Play On Wednesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Inter Miami CF takes on Nashville SC in eastern conference play on Wednesday, September 22. The Club is looking to bounce back from its recent 0-4 home loss against the New York Red Bulls, which halted the team’s six-game unbeaten streak. The midweek clash will be the third time this season Inter Miami takes on Nashville this season. Inter Miami CF won the last meeting 2-1. The matchup at DRV PNK Stadium is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will air on our sister, my33 which can be found on the following providers: ⚽ AT&T U-verse, DIRECTV, and Dish: Channel 33    ⚽ XFINITY: Channel 3 or 436  
What we learned from Orlando City’s loss to Philadelphia

Orlando City dropped its third straight match in a 3-1 result at the Philadelphia Union on Sunday night. Here are the top takeaways from the setback: Defense diminished Orlando City’s defense was its strongest at the season’s start. The Lions began the year with a streak of shutouts, allowing only two goals in the first six matches. But that changed in the last month. Orlando City allowed 12 ...
Sounders v. Club León, Leagues Cup Final: Three Questions

The quest for a third major (we’ll call this a major trophy?) under Brian Schmetzer continues on Wednesday night (7 PM PT, ESPN2/UniMás/TUDN) when Seattle Sounders face Club León in the Leagues Cup Final. On the neutral pitch of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas the MLS dynasty takes on a recently surging León.
