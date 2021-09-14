CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Riverwalk Tunnel Mural: Gallery

By David Dell
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe would like to thank our friend David Dell, of Delta Imaging Photography, for the fantastic pictures of this event. For more information on Delta Imaging Photography check out the website DeltaImaging.Zenfolio.com, or visit his Instagram page. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. David Dell has...

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

PH Northern vs Lake Shore: Gallery

The Port Huron Northern Huskies took on the Lake Shore Shorians on Friday, September 17th. Continuing with their winning streak, the Huskies came away with a 7-0 victory and now they’re at a 4-0 record for the season so far, and the Shorians are at 0-4. PH Northern will take...
FOOTBALL
Quay County Sun

New murals painted

Two new murals were painted on buildings last week that are part of a larger effort to bring more art and economic development to Tucumcari, with a mural festival in the spring. Ian Ross of Mill Valley, California, by midweek finished painting Southwest-inspired scenes on sides of the Bowen Electric...
TUCUMCARI, NM
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Man Stumbles Upon ‘Cave to Hell’ in Colorado

If you look hard enough, you can definitely find some strange things here in Colorado. A man that spends a lot of his time doing what he calls 'urban exploration' stumbled upon a strange structure near the Colorado Springs area that has been dubbed the 'Cave to Hell.'. A Man-Made...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
959theriver.com

Aurora Has a Beautiful New Mural

Leslie Harris here, and I have a special fondness for public art. I really love how anyone can enjoy the beauty, and frequently in a space that was previously an eyesore. Aurora Downtown has a new gateway mural and it is stunning. The Unity Gateway Mural was created by artists...
AURORA, IL
Sacramento Magazine

Mural Magic

As the region prepares for the Wide Open Walls mural festival to start painting the town Sept. 9-19, artists Franceska Gamez, Vyal One and Shaun Burner worked on a different group of murals, commissioned by the city of Sacramento. The artists, part of Trust Your Struggle (an organization devoted to furthering social justice and environmental awareness through art) are creating a mural series that celebrates metamorphosis. See the murals, which pay homage to the region’s early Native American settlers and their respect for the land, at the North 12th Street gateway to downtown. The first completed murals depict oak leaves and acorns, caterpillars and butterflies (with help from the children from Mustard Seed School), and brown hands weaving a basket-with more underway.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Photography#Mural#Gallery#Event Photography#Riverwalk Tunnel#Delta Imaging Photography#Deltaimaging#Zenfolio Com#Port Huron High School#The Erie Square Gazette#Mass Communications#Technical#The Federal Hockey League
informnny.com

First mural unveiling of Riverwalk Art Project in Downtown Watertown Oct. 2

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The first mural for the Riverwalk Art Project is completed and will be unveiled in the Veteran’s Memorial Riverwalk Park on October 2. The Riverwalk Art Project was organized by the Downtown Art Committee and the Downtown Business Association to incorporate art into Downtown Watertown. The project is creating an outdoor art gallery that will combine the talents of professional muralists, art students from local schools and colleges, and community groups to create a gallery of murals in Riverwalk Park.
WATERTOWN, NY
coolsandiegosights.com

Kindness and Love Mural in Imperial Beach.

I spotted this big, colorful mural during my walk in Imperial Beach today. I see it’s titled the Kindness & Love Mural. It’s by local artist Michelle D. Lubin aka MDFerrera. Visit her website here. She painted the mural earlier this year outside the Imperial Palms Apartments on Seacoast Drive....
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
TrendHunter.com

Black-Led Mural Festivals

BLKOUT Walls is a Balck-led public event that prioritizes artists of color to create a cohort of artists representing equity and inclusion. Murals have long been recognized for their ability to transform underutilized corridors and city walls into places of cultural gatherings, tourists, and economic growth. This is the plan for Detroit's central North End neighborhood.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Instagram
vtcng.com

Community pulls together to paint mural

Steve Milizia insists that the story behind the Sailing Beyond Cancer mural on Farrell Street, which features a deep blue Lake Champlain and a boat powering through the water, is about other people’s stories — he just happens to be in the middle of it. The 12- by 50-foot mural...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
hendersonky.org

Hiring Gallery Assistant for Gallery 101

The Gallery Assistant will serve an important role in daily operations of Gallery 101 at The Depot, opening in Fall 2021. This position reports to the Gallery Curator. The Gallery Assistant is an employee of the Henderson Tourist Commission, working to advance the Gallery 101 space as an asset to both visitors to and residents of Henderson, Kentucky.
HENDERSON, KY
eastcentraliowanews.com

‘ANAMOSA’ mural a group effort

Just off Main Street on North Ford Street, residents of Anamosa have surely noticed a new colorful addition to the downtown landscape. Sprawled across the side of the building, there is scrawled ANAMOSA, with each letter highlighting a different aspect that helps make the town unique. KC Wortman designed an idea of what the mural would look like for a grant and then teamed up with local artists to make the mural a reality.
ANAMOSA, IA
Beacon

Ritter enhances Veterans Mural

Ottawa County has wrapped up its annual Labor Day celebrations, and veterans will gather this weekend to mark the 20th anniversary of terrorist attack on New York’s World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Artist Matt Ritter of Port Clinton took it upon himself to enhance a Veterans Mural in the Village of Oak Harbor.
positivelynaperville.com

Art Talk – Riverwalk Fine Art Fair is back for its 36th year

Naperville Art League’s Riverwalk Fine Art Fair returns to an in-person event and is ready to wow art fair goers with a stunning two-day exhibition and sale. Scheduled from 10AM to 5PM for Sat. and Sun., Sept. 18 and 19, the juried show will be home to 100 top-rated national artists who will fill the downtown area with an eclectic collection of fine art and fine craft.
NAPERVILLE, IL
alxnow.com

Mural Mania: Check out these three new murals in Old Town

Alexandria is experiencing mural mania, as three new murals have been painted in Old Town. It’s more than just a splash of color on the walls, too. Pacers Running at 1301 King Street is celebrating their 30th anniversary on October 7 with the official unveiling of their mural. Designed by D.C. artist Katherine Campagna, the mural reads the Pacers logo, “FOR EVERY RUN” in italics, as if the letters are running down the street.
VISUAL ART
thejournalonline.com

Pelzer unveils historic mural

The unveiling and dedication of a historical mural was held Saturday (Sept. 11) at the Betty Boop Family Hair Care Shop on Highway 8 in Pelzer. The mural depicts Ellison A. Smyth and Francis J. Pelzer, along with other people significant to the history of Pelzer including Gertrude Brown Kelly, a young mother who was killed by a ricochet bullet during the textile strike of 1935. Speakers included Elaine Hunt, Dianne Lollis, Betty Jordan and artist Thomas Addison.
PELZER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy