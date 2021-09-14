CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NY

MAILBAG: Look for 'Lights of Hope' this weekend

 6 days ago

Every American has faced uncertain and challenging times through the pandemic. For the New Yorkers diagnosed with cancer this year, the stakes have been even higher. Cancer patients, their families and their caregivers need to know we’re still here for them — that the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and its volunteers haven’t stopped advocating for critical research funds and access to health care. I’m proud to have a visible way to raise awareness for cancer and a way to bring hope as we continue to emerge from the pandemic.

